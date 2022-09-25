Midlothian’s Keira D’Amato finishes sixth at Berlin Marathon

BERLIN — In a race that fell short of what she set out to accomplish, Midlothian’s Keira D’Amato still crossed the finish with a smile and hands aloft as she finished sixth in the Berlin Marathon.

With the billing of top favorite heading into the race and hopes at lowering her own American record, neither the place nor the time of 2:21:48 — nearly two minutes slower than her personal best and the current American record — were what she came across the ocean to do. Her wait for another try at marathon glory will have to wait until next year.

Nonetheless, in just her fourth major marathon and on a day where the winner of the women’s race, Tigist Assefa of Ethiopia, ran the third fastest marathon of all time, sixth place had its own positives.

“Well, it wasn’t my best day ever, but it was the best I could do today,” D’Amato said. “I was having some stomach issues and some side stitches, but I am really proud of myself for pushing through and finishing with all I had.”

From the onset, D’Amato and her pacers — in her case, male runners who set the pace — were immediately on the back foot from the pace set by the other elite women. After just five kilometers, D’Amato was off the pace of the leaders, even though she was within the pacing program the team had set in advance.

By the halfway point, the gap to the leading women had swelled to over a minute and D’Amato was outside of the top ten.

While D’Amato was outside of the top ten for most of the race, in the last 10 miles she was able to slightly change the tide, pushing her way back towards the other front runners and towards the top five. With one last push through the two kilometers and under the Brandenburg gates in the heart of the German capital, D’Amato caught and passed two more runners to finish sixth on the day.

“Sometimes you are fighting to be the best, other days you are fighting to be the best of the rest, and that’s OK,” she said.

“I never surrendered, I never gave up on myself, and I just finished the Berlin Marathon 13 minutes faster than I ran in 2019. Sometimes you see progress in different ways and today was absolutely a step forward for me.”

What is next for D’Amato? Running wise, the future remains fluid. For now, the program has been turned over to Keira’s husband, Tony D’Amato, who was ready at the finish with a plan.

“Keira has been on since January,” Tony said in the mixed zone after the finish, “Obviously today didn’t go as planned, but we can still enjoy being here in Germany. The whole family came out, except the kids, so we really have some time to celebrate the last nine months of training and racing.

“To start, I think we will go have a beer.”