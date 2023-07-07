In 2021, MiLB changed Double-A baseball’s scheduling format.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, teams played four-game series, taking travel and rest days when they fit. In July of 2019 for the Flying Squirrels, that meant playing back-to-back series, without breaks in between.

After the pandemic, the scheduling format changed to six game series, and most of the time, rotating between home and away weeks. Instead of playing multiple teams a week, it’s now just one, a move designed to limit travel.

Looking at that system three seasons in, Richmond is happy with the change.

“You know you have one week at home and then another on the road,” said Mason Black, the Eastern League Pitcher of the Month for June. “You’re going to stay there for the week, you get to see the sight spots.”

Black acknowledged, like with all systems, there are advantages and disadvantages to seeing a team six times in a row. The Flying Squirrels see most of the bullpen from each opposing team and watch an array of hitters come to the plate.

At the same time, the other team sees everything Richmond has to offer and has time to adjust accordingly.

As a pitcher, Black said it’s important to not have an “information overload” with all the different hitters he sees. He added it’s important to trust the preparation.

“Just take it one pitch at a time,” Black said. “It’s one play at a time. If you do draw the double start week, you should pay attention to what adjustments they make.”

Black added that he supports the scheduling format like this. Logistically, he said he likes not having to travel all the time and staying on schedule, it helps him stay in his routine.

Catcher Andy Thomas also sees the pros and cons of the six-game stretch.

“It can be an advantage and a disadvantage,” Thomas said. “I think my game gets better when I see more pitchers.”

Thomas said he loves playing six games in a row because it shows who the better team is. He likes that it takes external factors out of it, like travel, and makes it come down to who is truly the better team.

“I think it really is an advantage to the better team,” Thomas said. “If you play a two-game set and then you travel, travel, travel, sometimes you can get lucky. But when you play six, you got to be really good for all six games to be able to come out with the series win.”

Thomas also likes the schedule because of how he feels he can grow. He said he picks up little “nuances” every time he’s at the plate and those help him remember what to expect the next time around.

“I can better plan going in,” Thomas said. “Like now, this is our third time playing [Bowie] and that helps a lot. It’s kind of what we have to do to stay in this realm.”

From the team-to-team angle, Black added he likes it because it can either create comradery with the other team or can add tension.

“It can be chippy depending on how the week is going,” Black said. “It’s a lot of fun.”

Recently, the Flying Squirrels have clicked and have been ending series on strong notes. Richmond took the final two games against both Harrisburg and Reading. The team is 3-0 now against Bowie.

To continue that, Thomas said the team just needs to keep trusting the routine and the preparation.

“That’s kind of the recipe for success in this league, you kind of got to hit and pitch at the same time,” Thomas said. “It’s funny, every game is different.”

