Mills Godwin, Virginia Tech product Aaron McGarity back in action for Somerset, right at home

Back at the beginning of the minor league season in the spring, Aaron McGarity allowed his mind to look into the future, at when he may be able to return to game action.

McGarity, who was recovering from Tommy John surgery, perused through the schedule of the Yankees’ Double-A affiliate, the Somerset Patriots. And one summer series in particular caught his eye — the Patriots’ lone trip of the season to Richmond, to play the Flying Squirrels.

The 27-year-old right-handed relief pitcher grew up in Richmond. He played at Mills Godwin High and at Virginia Tech.

“I saw that series here in July and I was like, 'Man, wouldn't that be cool?' Wouldn't that be cool to be here for this series, have a little homecoming,” McGarity said.

As it turned out, the scenario lined up right in McGarity’s favor.

The 6-3, 185 pounder tore the ulnar collateral ligament in his pitching elbow in the third game of spring training last year, necessitating Tommy John late last April. He’s been on the climb back since, pushing past a shoulder setback in March to return for rehab outings earlier this month with the rookie-level Florida Gulf Coast Yankees.

He was activated from the injured list on Tuesday, and sent to join Somerset — which just so happened to be embarking on that series in Richmond that McGarity had eyed. The Patriots and Flying Squirrels are in a six-game series through Sunday.

So as McGarity begins a full-time return to minor league ball for the first time since 2019, coming off the 2020 season canceled by the pandemic and the injury last year, he gets to do it back at home.

An appearance this week will mark his first outing at The Diamond since he was at Godwin. And he said he’s feeling as good as he ever has.

“It's really cool,” McGarity said Thursday afternoon before the doubleheader between Somerset and Richmond. “I'm very happy to be here right now."

McGarity thought back Thursday to the last time he pitched at The Diamond. It was at the end of his sophomore season at Godwin. He was called up to the varsity squad, and threw one inning of a playoff game in which he struck the side.

He continued to impress from there and by late March of the following year, as a junior, he had committed to play at Virginia Tech.

McGarity was drafted by the Yankees out of Virginia Tech in 2017, in the 15th round, 452nd overall.

His third year, 2019, finished on a high note. Playing in the Arizona Fall League after the season, McGarity excelled as a member of the Surprise Saguaros. He struck out 15 in 11 1/3 innings, with a 0.79 ERA.

That, he felt, boosted his stock within the Yankees organization. He felt ready to take off in 2020.

But then the pandemic hit, wiping out the season. McGarity returned to Richmond, where he trained and filled his idle time working at Sycamore Creek Golf Course.

McGarity was ready to go as spring training rolled around last year. But in his third live outing then, when he returned to the mound for his second inning of work, he felt tight.

He experienced a tugging sensation in his arm after the first two pitches of the inning.

“But not enough to worry me,” McGarity said. “And then that third pitch I threw was a slider, and it just totally unraveled. And then got the MRI, I believe that day. And sure enough [the UCL] was torn.”

Following surgery, McGarity began his rehab in Richmond. He started throwing bullpen sessions in February. He built up to the outings with the FCL Yankees this month, the first of which came on July 12.

Across the three total appearances he had there, McGarity allowed just one hit and struck out four in 3 1/3 innings. He impressed FCL Yankees manager Sergio Santos, a former major league pitcher who is in charge of Somerset this week while manager Dan Fiorito is on maternity leave.

“It was almost like he hadn’t missed a day. ... “It was almost like, ‘OK, the injury is behind me. This is who I am now,'” Santos said.

McGarity’s velocity hasn’t dipped, back in the 90-to-95 miles per hour range he was at before the injury, with a three-pitch mix of fastball, changeup, slider.

Even before Tommy John surgery, McGarity had a a string of other injuries, including a stress fracture in his elbow and, later, arthroscopic surgery to remove a bone chip. He also dealt with an ACL injury, his junior year at Virginia Tech.

But, since high school, he’s always told himself that he would take his baseball journey to its conclusion. That he would not be stopped by any doubts or hesitations, even in the face of injury.

Now, he hopes the injuries are behind him and that he can move forward healthy. And, this week, that road begins back where it started, in Richmond.

"I'm thinking the sky's the limit,” McGarity said. “I’m thinking I can better myself, better than where I was in 2019. So I'm excited."