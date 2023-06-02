The most intriguing minor league baseball promotions feature three characteristics that also make Saturday Night Live skits work. They’re topical, edgy and nimbly creative.

A former William & Mary placekicker, Brian Shallcross, went three for three while implementing a recent promotion for the Bowie Baysox, one of the Richmond Flying Squirrels’ Eastern League rivals.

On May 18, the Baysox recognized pending transfer of Washington Commanders’ ownership from Daniel Snyder to a group led by Josh Harris, offering ticket deals, Washington franchise highlights via the Prince George’s Stadium videoboard, and associated tomfoolery.

Shallcross has been the general manager of the Bowie franchise since 2004. He kicked for W&M 1993-97, and was selected third team FCS All-American as a senior, when he converted 15 field goals. Shallcross said the promotion allowed the Baysox “to provide a light-hearted opportunity for Commanders fans to come out and enjoy a fun night at the ballpark as we commemorate this moment of transition.”

Attendees wearing Washington franchise gear could purchase a box seat for $10, a 50% discount. All fans named Josh or Harris (first or last name), or those wearing a Magic Johnson jersey (he is part of the new ownership group) received a free general admission ticket. One Josh, one Harris, and one fan wearing a Magic Johnson jersey were chosen to throw out ceremonial first pitches.

Shallcross, a native of Pottstown, Pa., said Friday he did not grow up a Washington football fan, "but in the backyard I thought I was John Riggins." He reported that there weren't many Magic Johnson jerseys at the game, "but we got plenty of Joshes and Harrises. We had some Harrises with first names and Harrises with last names. It was really fun ... The time was right."

On the night of the promotion, Bowie drew 1,802 fans for a 13-11 loss to Altoona.

There seemed to be a slight risk at poking the current ownership of an NFL franchise that plays its home games 10.3 miles from Bowie.

"The intent was to be really positive about the direction that the Commanders are in and the excitement around the ownership change," said Shallcross. "I think we were very intentional on making sure that we were celebrating Commanders' fans and celebrating a new era of Commander football.

"We obviously are in the heart of Commanders' country. That's the best thing for our county is a packed FedEx Field. We want that place to be rocking."

Bowie fans enjoyed the night and the franchise benefited from some regional buzz, according to Shallcross.

Planning promotions can be a bit tricky, noted Todd Parnell, the CEO of the Flying Squirrels and in his 34th year in minor league baseball. There are paths to be avoided, he suggested, particularly in this time of political polarization.

“One of the things that makes minor league baseball different than any other sport is our creativity and our willingness to ride right up to the cliff at times with the different promotions that we do,” said Parnell. “There is that edge of the cliff, and you always have to be concerned … spirituality or politics, those are two cliffs that are pretty deep, right?”

Gall bladders are uncontroversial, but hazardous materials, Parnell discovered. That is why the promotion he planned while Altoona’s general manager in 2006 failed to mature. Parnell’s gall bladder was removed. He said his intention was to award it to “a lucky fan.”

HAZMAT regulations prohibited that, “but we did take a picture of my gall bladder and I sat at a table and autographed 500 (copies),” said Parnell.

On “Awful Night” in Altoona, players’ errors and other statistical failures were shown on the videoboard rather than batting averages. Fans were “treated” to Scrapple, SPAM and Tang.

"People were confused a little bit in the beginning,” said Parnell, who held an “Awful Night” in Richmond, too.

Reviewing promotions with which he has been connected over the years, Parnell identified a few that he would not repeat. “Awful Night” may not make a return appearance, and the same goes for “Salute to Scandal Night.”

That occurred at The Diamond in 2013 and came shortly after New York politician Anthony Weiner was involved in a second sexting scandal. The Flying Squirrels sold wieners for $1 each and invited fans to tweet pictures.

“That’s one we probably wouldn’t do today,” said Parnell. “It was political, number one, and what it insinuated … That wouldn’t cut the mustard today, so to speak.”

