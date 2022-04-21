MLB announces multiple suspensions, fines in response to Flying Squirrels altercation

Major League Baseball on Thursday announced suspensions and fines in response to Saturday night’s altercation at The Diamond, where the Richmond Flying Squirrels and Altoona Curve played.

Richmond manager Dennis Pelfrey and Altoona manager Kieran Mattison were each suspended for one game. They have served those suspensions.

Altoona right-hander Oliver Garcia and Richmond left-hander Chris Wright were suspended four games each. Garcia and Wright threw pitches behind batters. Their suspensions began on April 19.

All four were fined undisclosed amounts.

Benches and bullpens emptied onto the field near home after Garcia threw a 96-mph fastball behind the head of Richmond batter Jacob Heyward to start the bottom of the eighth inning. No punches appeared to be thrown in the pushing-and-shoving meeting among players, coaches and managers.

The incident, which lasted about a minute, grew out of numerous pitches by both teams that appeared to target batters.

“Beginning of the season, guys are champing at the bit to get off to really good starts and we had come back on them a couple of times (in the series) and won a couple of games that they felt like they probably should have won,” said Pelfrey. “Emotions are going to be a little bit higher.

“We’re going to move on to the next pitch, next game … Just move forward and keep moving forward. That’s kind of where we’re at with it.”

Garcia was ejected by plate umpire Edwin Jiminez immediately after throwing the pitch behind Heyward. Following the altercation, Heyward, Altoona catcher Blake Sabol and Mattison were also ejected.