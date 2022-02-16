MLB lockout will not affect Flying Squirrels season

Major League Baseball spring training annually starts in mid-February, but has been delayed this year by the lockout as management and labor representatives discuss a new collective bargaining agreement.

That does not impact the Richmond Flying Squirrels, or their opponents in the Double-A Northeast.

Players who will be members of Richmond’s minor league team, a San Francisco Giants affiliate, are preparing to begin their spring training in Arizona. The Flying Squirrels open April 8 at Bowie, and Richmond’s home-opener is April 12, against Altoona.

Only players who are members of their major-league organizations' 40-man rosters are locked out. Typically, the Flying Squirrels have one or two players per season who are on the Giants' 40-man roster, which includes all players expected to make the big-league club and minor league reserves and prospects highly valued by the organization.

Many Flying Squirrels eventually become members of 40-man rosters, for the Giants or other MLB teams.

“From the moment the lockout started (on Dec.2), we’ve been informed that the minor league season will be unaffected as far as games being played in the 120 minor league cities,” Todd Parnell, the Flying Squirrels CEO, said Wednesday.

“Certainly everything that we’ve done in association with the San Francisco Giants is standard operating procedure as far as the minor league players getting prepared for the 2022 season and for our home schedule to start on time, as expected, April 12.”

As the Flying Squirrels management team prepares for the season, there are currently no attendance restrictions expected at The Diamond, as there were to start last season.

“We haven’t received final anything from MLB and their minor league folks regarding that. I think they’re still monitoring the situation with the medical people,” said Parnell. “But certainly it is our hope that the COVID cases continue to decline and decrease and that we can have a 2022 season that is as close as humanly possible to the 2019 season, before the pandemic changed the world.”

The minor leagues did not play in 2020. Last season started a month later than usual because of COVID-19 considerations, and for the same reason, the Flying Squirrels dealt with attendance restrictions through their first two homestands.

At this time, the Flying Squirrels haven’t made final determinations regarding masks at The Diamond, “but it certainly is our hope and our goal to start the 2022 season how we ended the 2021 season, which was no masks required to come into the ballpark," said Parnell.

“Our overriding goal will be - as always for anything that we ever do - for fans to feel comfortable and safe here at The Diamond.”

According to Parnell, The Diamond will feature a renovated party pavilion down the right-field line, new areas in the stadium for food and beverage hospitality, new menu items, and a renewed commitment to on-field promotions after a 2021 season during which those were limited by the pandemic.