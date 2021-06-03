MLB-modified scheduling formula saves tread on tires of Flying Squirrels

When Jacob Heyward played for the Richmond Flying Squirrels in 2019, the team’s scheduled off days were rare and travel frequently exhausting. Heyward, an outfielder, returned to the Double-A Flying Squirrels this season and things have changed in a positive way, he believes.

When Major League Baseball took over operational control of the minors during the offseason, the emphasis on player development increased, to include a standardized scheduling format and reduced travel. Mondays are now off days, without exception.

“From a body perspective, I think it’s better. With Mondays off, it’s a mental break, too, which is good for everybody,” said Heyward, 25 and originally from McDonough, Ga.

During the Flying Squirrels’ first 10 years, off days were very uncommon, and oddly placed on schedules. A month would typically include only one or two idle days. When the Flying Squirrels hit the road during that decade, the team normally visited at least two cities, with multiple games at each stop, through a week-long trip.

Starting this season, all teams in the Double-A Northeast play six home games, usually followed by six on the road, with Monday off as a buffer. Those six road games are in the same city, rather than traveling from city to city for shorter series.