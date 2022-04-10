MLB roundup: Cruz homers, keys Nats over Mets 4-2 with 8th-inning hit

WASHINGTON — Nelson Cruz hit his 450th home run and added a tiebreaking two-run single in three-run eighth inning that lifted the Washington Nationals over the Mets 4-2 on Sunday and prevented New York from an opening four-game sweep.

Erick Fedde became Washington’s first starter to pitch five innings, allowing two runs and five hits.

Mets starter Carlos Carrasco retired 15 consecutive batters after allowing a first-inning single to Josh Bell. He allowed two hits, struck out five and walked none in 5 2/3 innings.

Athletics 4, Phillies 1: Billy McKinney homered and Daulton Jefferies and four relievers combined on a three-hitter to lead Oakland past Philadelphia and avert a sweep.

McKinney, who became the 1,000th player in Oakland A’s history on Friday, hit a solo shot to right off Falter in the seventh.

Rays 8, Orioles 0: Two-time Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber looked good in his debut with Tampa Bay, pitching 4 2/3 scoreless innings to help the defending AL East champions an opening sweep of Baltimore.

Brandon Lowe hit a two-run homer off Tyler Wells (0-1), while Wander Franco had his second three-hit game in three days and drove in a pair of runs.

White Sox 10, Tigers 1: Tim Anderson swung right back into action after serving a suspension stemming from an incident last season, hitting two doubles and a single as Chicago routed Detroit.

Anderson sat out the first two games as a penalty for making contact with an umpire on Sept. 27.

Reds 6, Braves 3: Hard-throwing Hunter Greene won his major league debut, Kyle Farmer hit a two-run single in a five-run third inning and the Cincinnati beat Atlanta.

Greene, a right-hander, allowed three runs, four hits and three walks with seven strikeouts in five innings.

Rangers 12, Blue Jays 6: Corey Seager capped a six-run fourth inning with a go-ahead single, and Texas rallied from a five-run deficit to overcome Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s 467-foot home run and top Toronto.

Brad Miller had four RBIs to key the Rangers, and Nick Solak scored four runs and homered.

Twins 10, Mariners 4: Gary Sánchez hit a grand slam into the third deck and Byron Buxton had two of Minnesota’s six home runs as the Twins slugged their way past Seattle.

Carlos Correa also launched his first homer for Minnesota.

Pirates 9, Cardinals 4: Michael Chavis hit a go-ahead grand slam as Pittsburgh overcame a third-inning deficit to beat St. Louis.

Steven Matz allowed seven runs and nine hits over three innings in his Cardinals debut.

Brewers 5, Cubs 4: Mike Brosseau’s first career pinch-hit homer snapped a tie in the seventh inning, and Milwaukee triumphed over Chicago.

Willy Adames and Rowdy Tellez also went deep, helping the reigning NL Central champions overcome a shaky performance by Freddy Peralta.

Rockies 9, Dodgers 4: C.J. Cron drilled a two-run homer on an afternoon when the whipping wind made flyballs an adventure, and Colorado beat Los Angeles give Bud Black his 1,000th win as a bench boss.

Black became the 66th skipper to reach the milestone.

Giants 3, Marlins 2: Former Richmond Flying Squirrel Heliot Ramos had two hits and scored a run in his major league debut, and San Francisco bested Miami.

Mauricio Dubón added an RBI double for the Giants.

Astros 4, Angels 1: Alex Bregman put the Astros ahead with a two-run single in the fifth, and José Urquidy yielded four hits over five innings in Houston’s win over Los Angeles.

Chas McCormick had a late RBI single, and Jeremy Peña delivered three hits.

Padres 10, Diamondbacks 5: Nabil Crismatt pitched three scoreless innings in an emergency start, Jurickson Profar hit a grand slam and San Diego used a five-run second inning to win its third straight game, beating Arizona.

Note

Red Sox extend Whitlock: Boston signed right-handed reliever Garrett Whitlock to an $18.75 million, four-year deal covering 2023-26 that includes two club options and escalators that could increase the total to $44.5 million over six seasons.