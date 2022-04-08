MLB Roundup: Donaldson lifts Yankees to opening win over Red Sox in 11th

NEW YORK — Josh Donaldson capped his Yankees debut with an RBI single in the 11th inning, lifting New York over the Boston Red Sox 6-5 Friday for its first walk-off win on opening day since Yogi Berra scored in 1957.

Trailing 3-0 before ace Gerrit Cole got a single out, the Yankees rallied against their longtime rival.

Xander Bogaerts put the Red Sox ahead 5-4 in the 10th with an RBI single against winner Michael King — Bogaerts’ third hit of the game. Pinch-hitter Gleyber Torres tied it in the bottom half with a sacrifice fly off Ryan Brasier.

Donaldson, acquired from Minnesota last month, grounded a single up the middle against rookie Kutter Crawford leading off the 11th. Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who started the inning as the automatic runner at second base, scored in his Yankees debut.

It was the Yankees’ sixth overall walk-off win on opening day. The last time came when the defending World Series champions began the 1957 season by beating the Washington Senators 2-1 as Berra scored on a single by Andy Carey.

Before the Yankees and Red Sox met, New York star Aaron Judge let his deadline for a long-term contract pass.

Judge, who said he will not negotiate during the season, went 2 for 5, including a two-out double in the ninth off Hansel Robles.

Cole was booed 14 pitches in. He walked Kiké Hernández on four pitches leading off and allowed a two-run homer to Devers on a 98.6 mph pitch that landed in the second deck in right. Bogaerts followed with a single and scored on J.D. Martinez’s double, prompting a mound trip by pitching coach Matt Blake.

Tigers 5, White Sox 4: Javier Báez wound up with a winning RBI single on a game-ending replay reversal in his Detroit debut, as the Tigers beat Chicago.

With two outs and a runner on third in the ninth inning, Báez hit a drive to right off Liam Hendriks that sent AJ Pollock back to the wall. Pollock appeared to make a juggling catch, but the ball struck the wall before going off the outfielder’s glove.

Eric Haase hit a solo homer off Hendriks (0-1) earlier in the ninth.

Chicago’s Andrew Vaughn hit a tiebreaking solo homer off Gregory Soto (1-0) in the top of the ninth. Miguel Cabrera’s 2,988th career hit pulled Detroit into a 3-all tie in the eighth that didn’t last long.

White Sox right-hander Lucas Giolito left his start because of abdominal tightness on his left side. Giolito struck out six while pitching four innings of one-hit ball.

Phillies 9, Athletics 5: Kyle Schwarber homered in his first at-bat with Philadelphia, reigning NL MVP Bryce Harper knocked in a run and Aaron Nola struck out seven to lead the Phillies past Oakland.

Schwarber’s first opening day in Philadelphia was one to remember for the 29-year-old slugger. Fresh off the $79 million, four-year contract he signed last month, Schwarber crushed a 427-foot homer to right off A’s starter Frankie Montas (0-1) on just his seventh pitch of the game. He also added an RBI single in the ninth for the 9-5 lead.

Rays 2, Orioles 1: Wander Franco had three hits, Francisco Mejía snapped an eighth-inning tie with a pinch-hit sacrifice fly and AL East champion Tampa Bay beat Baltimore.

Franco started the winning rally with a single to right off reliever Dillon Tate. It was the 21-year-old’s first game since signing a $182 million, 11-year contract in the offseason.

Pinch hitter Ji-Man Choi drew a walk and Randy Arozarena beat out an infield single to load the bases against right-hander Jorge Perez (0-1). After Brandon Lowe hit into a force play, Mejía lifted his sacrifice fly to left field.

Dodgers 5, Rockies 3: Freddie Freeman reached base three times and scored a run in his Dodgers debut, helping Walker Buehler and Los Angeles beat Colorado.

Freeman struck out in his first at-bat. He was then hit by a pitch, walked and lined a sharp single before taking a called third strike in the eighth. Colorado’s big offseason acquisition, Kris Bryant, had a double and a walk but struck out against Craig Kimbrel to end the game.

Gavin Lux had a two-run single as part of a five-run fourth inning — all with two outs — that turned a 2-0 deficit into a 5-2 lead.

Mariners 2, Twins 1: Robbie Ray (1-0) surrendered just three hits, walked four and struck out five in seven innings, and Mitch Haniger homered as Seattle opened with a 2-1 win over Minnesota.

Haniger connected for a two-run homer in the first inning off rookie Joe Ryan. Gio Urshela, who arrived in the trade that sent Josh Donaldson to the New York Yankees, hit a solo homer for the Twins.

Giants 6, Marlins 5: Austin Slater doubled with two outs in the 10th inning for his first career walkoff RBI, sending San Francisco past Miami.

Thairo Estrada hit a tying home run to start the bottom of the ninth off Anthony Bender. Then Slater came through against Anthony Bass (0-1), scoring Darin Ruf. It marked San Francisco’s first walkoff win on opening day since beating the Padres on April 6, 1987, at Candlestick Park.

Notes

Guardians: Cleveland traded oft-injured outfielder Bradley Zimmer to Toronto for reliever Anthony Castro. Zimmer, 29, missed most of three seasons with an assortment of injuries and surgeries before coming back in 2021 and playing in 99 games — his most since ‘17. Zimmer batted .237 with eight homers and 35 RBIs last season.

Castro, 26, has been with Toronto and Detroit. He split last season between Triple-A Buffalo and Toronto, going 1-2 with a 4.74 ERA and one save in 25 games.

Mariners: Seattle on Friday signed shortstop J.P. Crawford to a five-year, $51 million contract extension. Crawford will receive a $5 million signing bonus and receive a $5 million salary in 2022. He will make $10 million per season from 2023-25 and earn $11 million in 2026.