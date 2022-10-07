MLB roundup: Guardians take WC opener as Ramírez homers, Bieber dominates

CLEVELAND — The Guardians were certain of two things: José Ramírez would deliver, and Amed Rosario touched second base.

Cleveland’s kids were right.

Ramírez connected for a two-run homer, Shane Bieber dominated Tampa Bay for 7ª innings and the young Guardians played with poise in their postseason debut, beating the Rays 2-1 in the wild-card opener on Friday.

Ramírez’s shot off Tampa’s Shane McClanahan in the sixth — the Rays initially appealed whether Rosario stepped on second — helped Cleveland end an eight-game postseason losing streak and left baseball’s youngest team one win from advancing in its first season as the Guardians.

Though short on experience, the Guardians seem to have everything else.

“At this point we’re dealing with what we got in that clubhouse,” Bieber said, brushing off the team’s youth. “And that’s a winning ballclub.”

Bieber, rocked in his only other playoff appearance two years ago by the Yankees, was spectacular, allowing just three hits and striking out eight before being lifted the eighth to a thunderous ovation.

Emmanuel Clase took it from there, getting four outs for his first postseason save and finishing a game that took just 2 hours, 17 minutes — the fastest in the postseason since 1999 and Cleveland’s quickest since its World Series-clinching win in 1948.

Jose Siri homered for the Rays, who dropped their sixth straight game overall and turn to starter Tyler Glasnow in Game 2 on Saturday to keep their season alive. The series winner plays the AL East champion New York in the Division Series starting Tuesday in the Bronx.

Mariners 4, Blue Jays 0: Luis Castillo and Andrés Muñoz combined on a shutout, Cal Raleigh hit a two-run homer and Seattle won in its first postseason game since 2001, beating host Toronto in the teams’ AL wild-card series opener.

Eugenio Suárez had two hits and two RBIs and rookie Julio Rodríguez reached base three times and scored twice for the Mariners, who can wrap up the series with a win in Game 2 Saturday.

The series winner plays AL West champion Houston in the Division Series starting Tuesday in Texas.

Throwing two different kinds of fastballs at 100 mph and his changeup at 92 mph, Castillo scattered six singles in 7ß innings. He struck out five and walked none, facing the second-highest scoring team in the AL.