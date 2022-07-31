MLB roundup: Riley double in 9th lifts Braves over D-backs 1-0 for sweep

ATLANTA — Austin Riley hit a run-scoring double off Mark Melancon in the ninth inning, giving the Atlanta Braves a 1-0 victory over Arizona on Sunday and a three-game sweep of the Diamondbacks.

Max Fried, Dylan Lee and Kenley Jansen (5-0) combined on a four-hitter for the Braves, who at 62-41 moved 21 games over .500 for the first time since ending the 2019 at 97-65.

Matt Olson singled with one out in the ninth against Melancon (3-9) and scored when Riley’s double hit the fence in right-center on two hops. Olson slid headfirst, easily beating the throw.

Jansen (5-0) walked pinch-hitter Alek Thomas with two outs in the top half but was caught stealing second by catcher Travis d’Arnaud when Thomas took a foot off the bag after passing the base with a headfirst slide.

The Braves are 39-14 since June 1, the best record in the majors over that span. They stayed three games behind the NL East-leading New York Mets.

Cardinals 5, Nationals 0: Paul DeJong homered for the second straight day after ending a minor league demotion, Andre Pallante pitched into the ninth inning and St. Louis Cardinals beat Washington.

Reds 3, Orioles 2: Brandon Drury reached 20 homers for the first time in his big league career when he hit a tiebreaking drive in the eighth inning to give Cincinnati a win over Baltimore.

Mets 9, Marlins 3: Francisco Lindor had three hits and New York pounded trade deadline target Pablo López, beating Miami to sweep their three-game series.

White Sox 4, Athletics 1: José Abreu and Eloy Jiménez homered, Dylan Cease threw six strong innings and Chicago beat Oakland. Abreu and Leury García had two hits apiece for the White Sox.

Red Sox 7, Brewers 2: Xander Bogaerts, J.D. Martinez and Christian Vázquez each had an RBI double that helped slumping Boston beat Milwaukee for just its fourth victory in 17 games.

Guardians 5, Rays 3: Austin Hedges had a tiebreaking two-run single in the fifth to help Cleveland beat All-Star Game starter Shane McClanahan and Tampa Bay.

Blue Jays 4, Tigers 1: Matt Chapman hit a two-run homer, José Berríos won his third straight decision and Toronto beat error-prone Detroit. The Tigers made four errors Sunday, giving them seven in the four-game series.

Phillies 8, Pirates 2: Alec Bohm fell a triple shy of the cycle, tying a career high with four hits in a win for Philadelphia, which completed a four-game sweep of Pittsburgh. Bohm hit his seventh homer of the season in the sixth, a solo shot that gave him four hits on just five pitches.

Astros 3, Mariners 2: Yordan Alvarez hit an RBI single with one out in the 10th inning to lift Houston to a win over Seattle. Alvarez laced a grounder off Brennan Bernardino (0-1) to left field to send Mauricio Dubón home.

Royals 8, Yankees 6: Salvador Perez hit a three-run homer off All-Star closer Clay Holmes in the ninth inning, and Kansas City beat New York.

Dodgers 7, Rockies 3: James Outman homered on the first swing of his first big-league at-bat and finished with three hits and three RBIs as Los Angeles beat Colorado.

Padres 3, Twins 2: Jurickson Profar homered for the second straight game and scored in a go-ahead, sixth-inning rally for San Diego, which beat Minnesota.

Rangers 5, Angels 2: Ezequiel Duran hit a three-run double in the ninth inning as Texas topped Los Angeles despite Angels starter Reid Detmers throwing an immaculate inning in the second.

M’s Rodríguez lands on injured list

Seattle star rookie Julio Rodríguez was placed on the injured list with a bruised right wrist Sunday after being hit by a pitch a night before.

Manager Scott Servais said X-rays were negative, but that the center fielder was very sore and wouldn’t be able to hold a bat for at least five days. Rodriguez was hit on the back of the hand as he swung at a pitch in the top of the eighth inning of Seattle’s win Saturday night.