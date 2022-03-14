 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking top story

Mo Alie-Cox agrees to three-year extension worth up to $18 million to stay with Colts

  • 0
Colts Texans Football

Indianapolis Colts tight end Mo Alie-Cox will stay with the team for the foreseeable future.

 The Associated Press

Former VCU basketball star Mo Alie-Cox will be staying with the Indianapolis Colts.

The tight end has agreed to a three-year contract extension worth as much as $18 million.

After leaving VCU, Alie-Cox decided to make the jump to football. He spent a year developing with the Colts, and since has become a regular contributor, mostly from a backup role.

He's played 57 games, catching 70 passes for 936 yards and eight career touchdowns, and contributing in the run game as well.

Monday marked the first day potential free agents could talk with other NFL teams, but after surveying the market, Alie-Cox ultimately decided to remain in Indianapolis.

mphillips@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6546

Twitter: @michaelpRTD

0 Comments

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady has un-retired from football

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News