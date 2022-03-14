Mo Alie-Cox agrees to three-year extension worth up to $18 million to stay with Colts

Former VCU basketball star Mo Alie-Cox will be staying with the Indianapolis Colts.

The tight end has agreed to a three-year contract extension worth as much as $18 million.

After leaving VCU, Alie-Cox decided to make the jump to football. He spent a year developing with the Colts, and since has become a regular contributor, mostly from a backup role.

He's played 57 games, catching 70 passes for 936 yards and eight career touchdowns, and contributing in the run game as well.

Monday marked the first day potential free agents could talk with other NFL teams, but after surveying the market, Alie-Cox ultimately decided to remain in Indianapolis.