More details emerge in shooting of Commanders rookie Brian Robinson

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. was "in a really good place" Sunday night while being hospitalized for two gunshot wounds to his leg, according to coach Ron Rivera.

Rivera was one of a number of team employees who visited Robinson, a group that included co-owners Dan and Tanya Snyder and team president Jason Wright. Robinson's uncle, an Air Force colonel stationed in the area, was also present.

Robinson posted a message to his Instagram page on Monday morning: "Surgery went well! Thanks for the prayers! God is Great!"

More details are emerging about the incident, which happened in broad daylight in a popular D.C. neighborhood.

According to D.C. media outlets, police said Robinson was dining at Crab Boss on H Street NE, in the neighborhood just east of Union Station.

Shortly before 6 p.m., he was the victim of an attempted robbery or carjacking and fought back, which led to the gunshots.

The two suspects are both juveniles. A firearm was recovered from the scene.

The Commanders released a statement on Sunday night saying that Robinson's injuries were not life-threatening.

TMZ published a video it said was of Robinson after the shooting, where he appears to be alert and responsive while sitting on the ground being treated.

The Commanders were off on Sunday, but returned to the practice field Monday morning. Rivera addressed the team before the session began.

After practice, he spoke with reporters.

The coach said:"I've gotten several phone calls as a head coach, unfortunately, but this was one of the harder ones. First of all, because he's a heck of a young man. He really is.

"The doctors were very positive (with Robinson), and he was very positive as well. So, you know, we're very fortunate. He's very fortunate. It's a very unfortunate situation, but he's doing well, and it'll just be a matter of time."

The Commanders are in the midst of a busy two-day window on the football side. The team must cut its roster to 53 players by Tuesday at 4 p.m.

Robinson can be moved to a reserve list where he remains on the team but does not count against the 53-man roster limit, which would make him ineligible for Washington's first four games, or he can be kept on the active roster and retain his eligibility.

Rivera said he hopes this spurs further action on gun control.

"We can't make this a partisan issue," the coach said. "This has to be something everyone has to work on together in our communities throughout the United States. This just shows you it can happen anywhere, and to anybody."