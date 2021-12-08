More roster moves in Washington: Logan Thomas out for the year; Montez Sweat heads to COVID list

Thomas done for season, Sweat to COVID list
Injuries and absences continue to pile up for the Washington Football Team.
The team has placed tight end Logan Thomas (Virginia Tech) on injured reserve with a knee injury, ending his season. Thomas has already been on IR once, so a second trip is a season-ender per NFL rules.
Thomas is continuing to see doctors to get opinions on whether he'll need surgery and how best to rehab the injury.
Coach Ron Rivera didn't want to go too deep into discussion of the play the injury occurred on, where a Raiders defender went low to block Thomas, but called the injury "avoidable."
Meanwhile, defensive end Montez Sweat, who was supposed to return from a broken jaw on Sunday, will instead miss at least one more game.
Sweat was placed on the COVID list, and because he is unvaccinated, it is a 10-day minimum before he can return.
Washington also didn't have safety Landon Collins (foot) or running back J.D. McKissic (concussion) at practice. Tight end Ricky Seals-Jones (hip), was limited.
Rookie linebacker Jamin Davis was added to the concussion protocol - Rivera said he reported symptoms after Sunday's game.
Heinicke hits one-year mark
Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke celebrated his one-year anniversary with the team on Wednesday.
He was initially brought into be the team's "quarantine quarterback," in case a COVID outbreak threatened the team's depth at the position.
"We were all doing Zoom meetings except for quarterbacks - quarterbacks were the only ones that could meet in person," he said. "We were in the team meeting room, which was a big room, and all the quarterbacks were in the front row, and they're talking, and I'm in the very back - I can barely hear what they're saying."
Heinicke said he realizes that so many things had to happen for him to ultimately get his chance against Tampa Bay, and that after the game, he knew it was an important moment.
"That essentially was kind of a job interview, and I felt like I killed it," he said. "I texted my agent immediately after the game. I was like, 'Hey, is this gonna help me? ... Do I need to sign up for spring classes? What's going on here?'"
Heinicke did not have to return to Old Dominion. His four-game winning streak has been good for his pocketbook as well. His contract paid him $1 million up front and $125,000 every time he plays at least 60% of the team's snaps in a win.
More tickets made available
For the first time this season, it's expected to be a full house at FedEx Field on Sunday.
The team only has club-level seats, which retail for $401, available. But they have released an additional inventory of $99 standing-room seats, which provide a location to watch the game from a standing position above the stands.
