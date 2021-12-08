More roster moves in Washington: Logan Thomas out for the year; Montez Sweat heads to COVID list

Rookie linebacker Jamin Davis was added to the concussion protocol - Rivera said he reported symptoms after Sunday's game.

Heinicke hits one-year mark

Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke celebrated his one-year anniversary with the team on Wednesday.

He was initially brought into be the team's "quarantine quarterback," in case a COVID outbreak threatened the team's depth at the position.

"We were all doing Zoom meetings except for quarterbacks - quarterbacks were the only ones that could meet in person," he said. "We were in the team meeting room, which was a big room, and all the quarterbacks were in the front row, and they're talking, and I'm in the very back - I can barely hear what they're saying."

Heinicke said he realizes that so many things had to happen for him to ultimately get his chance against Tampa Bay, and that after the game, he knew it was an important moment.