Morgan Moses returns closer to home; longtime NFL lineman from Richmond signing with Ravens

Morgan Moses is still in high demand as he enters a ninth NFL season, and his new contract indicates he's still got plenty of football left in him.

The veteran offensive lineman, who played for Meadowbrook and UVA, will sign a three-year contract worth as much as $15 million with the Baltimore Ravens.

Contracts can't be formally signed until Wednesday afternoon, when the NFL's new league year begins.

Moses was a surprise cut last offseason in Washington, where he had played his entire career up until that point.

With most teams settled on their rosters, he signed a one-year deal with the New York Jets.

Moses continued his remarkable streak of durability in New York, where he did not miss a single game, the same as his final seven seasons in Washington.

The move clears the way for Moses to become an NFL starter again; the Jets already had their two tackle positions filled.