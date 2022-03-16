 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Morgan Moses returns closer to home; longtime NFL lineman from Richmond signing with Ravens

  • 0
20180728_SPO_SKIN

Offensive tackle Morgan Moses during the 2018 Washington training camp in Richmond.

 GRACE HOLLARS/TIMES-DISPATCH

Morgan Moses is still in high demand as he enters a ninth NFL season, and his new contract indicates he's still got plenty of football left in him.

The veteran offensive lineman, who played for Meadowbrook and UVA, will sign a three-year contract worth as much as $15 million with the Baltimore Ravens.

Contracts can't be formally signed until Wednesday afternoon, when the NFL's new league year begins.

Moses was a surprise cut last offseason in Washington, where he had played his entire career up until that point.

With most teams settled on their rosters, he signed a one-year deal with the New York Jets.

Moses continued his remarkable streak of durability in New York, where he did not miss a single game, the same as his final seven seasons in Washington.

The move clears the way for Moses to become an NFL starter again; the Jets already had their two tackle positions filled.

mphillips@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6546

Twitter: @michaelpRTD

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

F1 accused of ignoring Bahrain human rights abuses

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News