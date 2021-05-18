Morgan Moses, Washington Football Team likely to part ways in surprising offseason move

Each of the final two years of Moses' contract pays him $7.5 million a year. This year, that will rank ninth in the league among right tackles. It's a deal that isn't a bargain, but is fair relative to Moses' production over that time.

There should be broad interest across the league in Moses, the only question is whether another team will value him enough to give up draft picks, or just wait for him to be released.

Moses has always provided solid production through his career, though one knock was the number of holding penalties he was called for - he was the league's most penalized player in 2018. With the league de-emphasizing the call in 2020, he enjoyed one of the best seasons of his career.

Washington has options at right tackle, though arguably none that are of Moses' caliber. Aside from Charles and Cosmi, the team has veteran tackles Charles Leno Jr. and Cornelius Lucas. Leno was promised an opportunity to win the left tackle job as part of his signing with the team, but it was not guaranteed.