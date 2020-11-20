Morgan Moses will start at left tackle for the first time since 2014 on Sunday

Still, when Lucas went down in the second half, the switch came abruptly.

"Man, I probably had a couple of 'Come to Jesus' talks with myself before that first snap at left tackle," Moses said. "You've got a player lying on the field for an injury, you've got some time, so I had some self-talks to myself, and I was able to get it done. Obviously in the heat of the game they're depending on you to come in the game and play well."

Moses has been Washington's most dependable player over the past six years, which is good, because things get even bleaker if he or Sharpe gets injured.

Washington will likely elevate practice squad tackle David Steinmetz, a second-year player out of Purdue, to serve as insurance. It's also possible that guard Brandon Scherff, who has some experience at tackle, would slide to the outside. Coach Ron Rivera didn't tip his hand on Friday.

Rivera said making sure the players communicated was the most important thing.

"A lot of the times between Brandon and Morgan, they really don’t have to say much because they’ve been with each other such a long time," the coach said. "On the other side, the communication with Wes [Schweitzer] has to be really, really good.”