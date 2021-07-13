'Motor' drove versatile Matt Pita from Cosby High, to VMI, to Double-A Somerset (Yankees)

Power, speed, arm strength and fielding ability rise as obvious considerations that distinguish baseball’s position players. Something else drew the attention of VMI coach Jonathan Hadra when he recruited Matt Pita at Chesterfield County’s Cosby High School in 2015.
“The first thing that attracted us to Matt was just the motor that he played with,” Hadra said Tuesday. “He played extremely hard. He played fast. He loved to play the game, extremely competitive, all things that bode really, really well to be a successful athlete.
“The motor was what stuck out.”
Pita, a 5-foot-9 175-pounder, went on to an outstanding three-year-career with the Keydets, and was drafted in the 12th round by the New York Yankees in 2018. An infielder/outfielder, he is a member of their Double-A Somerset affiliate that started a six-game series against the Richmond Flying Squirrels Tuesday night at The Diamond.
As a relatively small player, “I can’t just go out there and hit home runs, so I’ve got to add something to my game,” said Pita. “I’ve always been doubted my whole life, and so I’ve got to prove everybody wrong. When I go onto the field, I have to give it my all every day. You never know when it’s going to be your last game.
“God blessed me with this opportunity, so I’ve got to make the most of it every time.”
Pita previously played at The Diamond while at Cosby High and VMI. He did not leave his motor in Chesterfield County or Lexington, according to his current manager.
“He’s a very intense player, and he wants to do it all the time,” said Somerset manager Julio Mosquera, who referred to Pita as a “spark plug … He’s one of my favorite guys on the team. He’s got a great personality and what he brings to the table is very satisfying for me as a manager.”
Pita, 24, elevated in the Yankees system despite the absence of break-out offensive year to this point. For Somerset, in its first year as the Yankees’ Double-A affiliate, Pita entered the Richmond series batting .221 in 30 games. His value is tied to his defensive versatility. Pita as a pro has played third, second, and all three outfield positions. He is most often used in the outfield, where ground-covering speed brings daily defensive advantages.
“He’s such a good athlete, and he’s a baseball player. He was never just locked in to one position. He could bounce around. Matt is a coach’s dream,” said Hadra, VMI’s coach since November of 2014.
“In pro ball, Matt’s going to do everything they ask him to do because he understands it’s for the benefit of the team. Those guys tend to last for a while.”
As a VMI freshman, Pita batted .322 with 11 homers and 40 RBI, a remarkable rookie season given the jump in competition level from high school.
“He earned every at-bat, he earned every inning, just because of his relentless work ethic and his extreme competitiveness,” said Hadra. “Mediocre is not something that Matt ever strives for. Excellence is the only option for him.”
In his final season as a Keydet in 2018, Pita ranked among Southern Conference leaders in numerous offensive categories. He set VMI single-season records for hits and total bases while batting .389 with 14 homers, 48 RBI, 21 doubles and 23 steals in 53 games.
That year, the Keydets beat No. 15 Virginia and No. 19 South Carolina, as well as Virginia Tech, VCU, Richmond and Old Dominion, and finished 26-27. VMI right-hander Josh Winder (James River High) was chosen in the seventh round by the Minnesota Twins (he is now at Triple-A St. Paul), and the Yanks picked Pita, to his delight.
“I grew up a Yankees’ fan,” said Pita, who now lives in Tampa, Fla. “When I was a kid I just fell in love with [ex-Yankees star] Derek Jeter and ever since then, I was a big Yankees’ fan.”
