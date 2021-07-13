'Motor' drove versatile Matt Pita from Cosby High, to VMI, to Double-A Somerset (Yankees)

Pita previously played at The Diamond while at Cosby High and VMI. He did not leave his motor in Chesterfield County or Lexington, according to his current manager.

“He’s a very intense player, and he wants to do it all the time,” said Somerset manager Julio Mosquera, who referred to Pita as a “spark plug … He’s one of my favorite guys on the team. He’s got a great personality and what he brings to the table is very satisfying for me as a manager.”

Pita, 24, elevated in the Yankees system despite the absence of break-out offensive year to this point. For Somerset, in its first year as the Yankees’ Double-A affiliate, Pita entered the Richmond series batting .221 in 30 games. His value is tied to his defensive versatility. Pita as a pro has played third, second, and all three outfield positions. He is most often used in the outfield, where ground-covering speed brings daily defensive advantages.

“He’s such a good athlete, and he’s a baseball player. He was never just locked in to one position. He could bounce around. Matt is a coach’s dream,” said Hadra, VMI’s coach since November of 2014.

“In pro ball, Matt’s going to do everything they ask him to do because he understands it’s for the benefit of the team. Those guys tend to last for a while.”