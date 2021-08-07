N.C. State alum Will Wilson, 2019 first-round pick traded to Giants, looks for Double-A traction

In his opening at-bat of the Richmond Flying Squirrels homestand that began Tuesday, Will Wilson lined out to Reading center fielder Jhailyn Ortiz.
In his first at-bat Wednesday, Wilson lined out to Reading left fielder Josh Stephen.
In his second at-bat Wednesday, Wilson was retired on a diving catch by Reading right fielder Grenny Cumana.
This is not the way a hitter wants to go around the horn, even if the quality of plate appearances is more important than the result in a Double-A developmental setting.
“It’s finding the positives to take away from those at-bats and not letting it influence the next at-bat that you have coming up,” Wilson said.
So noted, but this unrewarding offensive existence must be getting old for Wilson. It definitely is for those in his corner.
Wilson, a middle infielder who turned 23 on July 21 and was the first-round pick of the Los Angeles Angels in 2019, hasn’t received many favors from Dame Fate since joining Double-A Richmond on July 6. In 27 Flying Squirrels games, Wilson is batting .173 with three homers and 10 RBI.
Flying Squirrels manager Jose Alguacil stops short of presenting the case that Wilson has consistently struck the ball well enough to be flirting with .300. Alguacil, however, believes .173 is an extraordinarily deceptive set of digits when it comes to Wilson’s performance.
“The numbers don’t show what he’s capable of. He’s been hitting. He will hit,” said Alguacil. “His swing is very consistent. He’s got a good feel for hitting. He’s going to hit.”
San Francisco Giants executives and fans closely following Wilson’s progress will surely find some relief in Alguacil’s assessment. Wilson, a former N.C. State star, came into the season ranked as the organization’s No. 10 prospect, according to Baseball America. He batted .251 with 10 homers and 26 RBI in 49 games at Class A Eugene before being elevated to Double-A.
You can’t blame Wilson for still being a touch stunned that he’s in the Giants system. On June 3, 2019, the Angels used the 15th pick of the MLB Draft to select Wilson, who’s from Kings Mountain, N.C. His signing bonus was $3.4 million, according to the Los Angeles Times.
Wilson played 46 games in rookie-league competition that summer and then was dealt on Dec. 10, 2019, to San Francisco in a trade tightly connected to the Angels unloading the contract of veteran big league infielder Zack Cozart, and being required by the Giants to include Wilson in the swap.
“It’s a weird feeling, especially after only six months with an organization,” said Wilson, a 5-foot-10 188-pounder. “You get to meet everybody, and then all of a sudden in the offseason you’re traded.”
Without minor league competition in 2020 (pandemic), Wilson was part of the group of back-ups who stayed ready at the Giants Alternate Site, and then attended fall instructional league. He began the 2021 cycle in big league spring training, a signal that Wilson is highly regarded by the Giants.
“The transition’s not always easy, but the Giants have done a really good job to welcome me and all the guys here, I’ve made some really good relationships so far in the year-and-a-half that I’ve been [with San Francisco],” Wilson said. “I’m really enjoying it. Hopefully, I can be [with the Giants] for a long time. It’s been great so far.”
There have been some swing-and-miss days as a Flying Squirrel, Wilson concedes. But what he has done in the past gives him every reason to believe that this hitting netherworld in which he has recently resided is only a temporary address.
“He’s such a pro. I like his tools. I’m a big fan of Will,” said Alguacil. “You know what? That’s what we’re here for, to help these guys get better and get to the next level.”
