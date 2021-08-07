N.C. State alum Will Wilson, 2019 first-round pick traded to Giants, looks for Double-A traction

In his opening at-bat of the Richmond Flying Squirrels homestand that began Tuesday, Will Wilson lined out to Reading center fielder Jhailyn Ortiz.

In his first at-bat Wednesday, Wilson lined out to Reading left fielder Josh Stephen.

In his second at-bat Wednesday, Wilson was retired on a diving catch by Reading right fielder Grenny Cumana.

This is not the way a hitter wants to go around the horn, even if the quality of plate appearances is more important than the result in a Double-A developmental setting.

“It’s finding the positives to take away from those at-bats and not letting it influence the next at-bat that you have coming up,” Wilson said.

So noted, but this unrewarding offensive existence must be getting old for Wilson. It definitely is for those in his corner.

Wilson, a middle infielder who turned 23 on July 21 and was the first-round pick of the Los Angeles Angels in 2019, hasn’t received many favors from Dame Fate since joining Double-A Richmond on July 6. In 27 Flying Squirrels games, Wilson is batting .173 with three homers and 10 RBI.