NASCAR's scheduled appearance in Richmond this September will now include four races over three days.
It will be the circuit's only trip to Richmond this year. Attendance at the races will be dependent on guidance from the Governor's office - at the moment, attendance would have to be capped at no more than 1,000 fans.
The weekend will start on Thursday, Sept. 10 with the rescheduled Gander Trucks series race, which was supposed to take place in April.
This will be the first time the truck series runs in Richmond since 2005, and will conclude the truck series regular season.
On Friday, Sept. 11, the Go Bowling 250 race, in the Xfinity series, will take place as scheduled at 7 p.m.
There will also be an additional Xfinity race the next day at 2:30 p.m., prior to the main event, the Federated Auto Parts 400.
That race, part of NASCAR's Cup Series playoffs, will take place on Saturday, Sept. 12 at 7:30 p.m.
The new schedule, released by NASCAR, preserves the Cup Series championship race on Nov. 8, as originally scheduled, in Phoenix.
NASCAR was the first American sport to return from the coronavirus pandemic, and will be able to complete its entire 2020 schedule.
