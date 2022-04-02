NASCAR at Richmond Raceway: Ryan Blaney wins pole for Toyota Owners 400

Ryan Blaney will have a different vantage point Sunday than his previous 11 NASCAR Cup starts at Richmond Raceway.
Whether it will translate to a long-awaited win here remains to be seen.
Blaney claimed his third pole of the season - and his second in as many weeks - with a lap of 119.782 mph. However, Blaney has an average finish of 22.2 in those previous 11 races.
"It's definitely not been my best place at all," Blaney said. "I struggled really bad here for years and I still don't feel like I'm great here at all, or let alone very good."
"We've worked really hard on figuring out what to do better."
Joining him on the front row is William Byron (119.585), who will start in the top 10 in Richmond for the fourth time in eight races. Kyle Busch - the series' active leader with six Richmond wins - Chase Briscoe and Erik Jones complete the top five starters.
Former Chesterfield resident Denny Hamlin continued his slow start to the 2022 season. Without a top-10 finish through six races this year, he failed to reach the final round of qualifying and will start 13th at his hometown track.
Ty Gibbs wins pole for ToyotaCare 250
Ty Gibbs continues to prove he belongs among the NASCAR Xfinity Series elite drivers.
The 19-year-old grandson of Joe Gibbs rolled to the pole for Saturday afternoon's ToyotaCare 250 at Richmond Raceway with a lap of 121.836 mph in qualifying on Saturday morning.
The six-time winner in NASCAR's second-tier series claimed his third career pole, including his second in as many weeks. He led the field to the green flag at the Circuit of the Americas road course last Saturday but finished 15th.
Joining Gibbs on the front row will be John H. Nemechek, who posted a lap of 121.098 mph.
The rest of the top five starters will be Noah Gragson - the most recent Xfinity winner at Richmond Raceway - Austin Hill and Brandon Jones.
Saturday's race was to be the first Xfinity Series race with two Black drivers competing, but Jesse Iwuji - who co-owns a team with Pro Football Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith - replaced himself behind the wheel with Kyle Weatherman this weekend. Weatherman will start Saturday's race 29th. Rajah Caruth will start 22nd in the No. 44 Virginia State Chevrolet.
The green flag is set to drop shortly after 1:30 p.m.
PHOTOS: NASCAR Saturday races at Richmond Raceway in 2021
Dale Earnhardt Jr., carrying his daughter, Isla , 3, is introduced to the crowd during driver introductions at Richmond Raceway, Saturday 9/11/2021. Earnhardt Jr., who is retired, was driving in the 41st Annual Go Bowling 250 at the speedway.
