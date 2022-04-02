NASCAR at Richmond Raceway: Ty Gibbs wins pole for ToyotaCare 250

Ty Gibbs continues to prove he belongs among the NASCAR Xfinity Series elite drivers.

The 19-year-old grandson of Joe Gibbs rolled to the pole for Saturday afternoon's ToyotaCare 250 at Richmond Raceway with a lap of 121.836 mph in qualifying on Saturday morning.

The six-time winner in NASCAR's second-tier series claimed his third career pole, including his second in as many weeks. He led the field to the green flag at the Circuit of the Americas road course last Saturday but finished 15th.

Joining Gibbs on the front row will be John H. Nemechek, who posted a lap of 121.098 mph.

The rest of the top five starters will be Noah Gragson - the most recent Xfinity winner at Richmond Raceway - Austin Hill and Brandon Jones.

Saturday's race was to be the first Xfinity Series race with two Black drivers competing, but Jesse Iwuji - who co-owns a team with Pro Football Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith - replaced himself behind the wheel with Kyle Weatherman this weekend. Weatherman will start Saturday's race 29th. Rajah Caruth will start 22nd in the No. 44 Virginia State Chevrolet.

The green flag is set to drop shortly after 1:30 p.m.