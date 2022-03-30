NASCAR hits diversity milestone with two Black drivers in Saturday's race, continues efforts to widen the sport's appeal

For the first time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series history and the first time in any series in more than two decades, two Black drivers will share the track on Saturday at Richmond Raceway.

Rajah Caruth and Jesse Iwuji are set to compete together in the division's ToyotaCare 250. The last time it happened? Willy T. Ribbs and Bill Lester raced each other in the 2001 Camping World Truck Series.

"Representation is so important," said Caruth, who will make his first start in NASCAR's top minor-league circuit. "It's especially important in racing for us minorities, just because, yes, we've got a lot of us behind the scenes ... but the faces of the sport are the drivers, and so to have representation in that avenue, it's extremely important.

"Like, [with] how important [Cup Series driver] Bubba Wallace and [Formula 1 champion] Lewis [Hamilton] were to me as I grew up, seeing them do it made me believe that I could and chase my passion. So to not only be in the field myself, but to share it with Jesse, along with 38 other guys, it's important and I know the responsibility that brings, and I welcome it."

The 19-year-old has been gaining experience in the ARCA Menards Series, as well as Legend cars and late models. Currently full-time as a rookie with Rev Racing in ARCA, Caruth's first career win came in an Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series late model at Greenville-Pickens Speedway.

Caruth rolled into victory lane three more times in the division in 2021.

"It helped me a lot, I think, develop as a driver, but helped me mentally too," Caruth said. "It's been way too long [since a win]. Hopefully I get some more in that column soon."

Richmond is essentially a home track for Caruth, who grew up in Washington, D.C., making his debut mean even more.

"That's the first race I went to, so it definitely pulls on the heartstrings a little bit," Caruth said. "My mom sent me some pictures the other day, and I was taken aback by them because that wasn't even 10 years ago -- I was 12. It's just crazy to think about. Obviously, we've got a long ways to go, but to take the first step at Richmond is pretty surreal."

That first step comes in Alpha Prime's No. 44 Chevrolet Camaro, which ran under the Martins Motorsports banner until the start of the 2022 season. It's co-owned by Tommy Joe Martins, a journeyman in NASCAR for more than a decade, who drove the No. 44 to the front in the early part of last fall's Xfinity race at Richmond and came inches from winning the opening stage.

Eager for experience and with the ARCA schedule spread out, Caruth kept looking for opportunities.

"Nothing beats seat time," he said.

Virginia State University's blue, orange and white livery will grace the No. 44 at Richmond, adding to a long line of Virginia colleges featured on NASCAR paint schemes: Virginia, Virginia Tech, VCU, Liberty, James Madison and the University of Richmond have all made appearances in the past two decades.

The partnership came about via a screening of a documentary about Caruth's first year in Legend cars in 2019. He describes his dad, Roger, as his agent and manager, and the pair do everything themselves.

"I have the support of [VSU] president [Makola] Abdullah and the whole school, and they've got their eSports program as well," he said. "It's awesome to have them on the racecar, and to have an HBCU on the car is important to me. ... I'm thankful for their support."

Caruth is the latest success story from NASCAR's Drive for Diversity program.

"That whole process was pretty chill," Caruth said. "It was a video to [introduce] yourself and how the program would benefit you and your career. If you get picked past the video part, it goes to a tryout, essentially, if you make it that far.

"There's [also] the physical assessment, there's your driving ability and the other important parts of the industry -- your media training, social media, et cetera."

Notable alums of the initiative include 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson, 2016 Xfinity champion Daniel Suarez and Cup's most recent Talladega winner Wallace, who spent time in the Truck and Xfinity Series before landing a Cup ride with Richard Petty Motorsports.

Wallace was then hired by 23XI Racing at the start of 2021, a team co-owned by current Cup driver Denny Hamlin and NBA legend Michael Jordan, and Caruth was included in Netflix's "RACE: Bubba Wallace" docuseries that premiered in February.

"Honestly, the relationship between Bubba and I, I don't know how to describe it," he said. "It's not tough love, but it's like he has my best interests in mind and he's not going to sugarcoat stuff, so I really appreciate that. ... From my first year in Legend cars, he was always there for me and helping answer my questions and just everything. He's been a big, big help to me so far."

Caruth also learned from working with young talent like Ty Gibbs, now full-time in the Xfinity Series, and David Gilliland, a veteran of all three of NASCAR's top divisions.

"Last year, I learned so much in the ARCA series with Rev," he said. "Competing against those guys who have loads and loads more experience than I do, it helped fast-track my development process. I needed to have some kind of not-so-good runs to go through some things."

In terms of other education, he's a sophomore at Winston-Salem University, where he's majoring in motorsport management.

The past weeks have been a whirlwind for Caruth, but he says his nerves have calmed in the past week. He'll take to the track Saturday against the likes of veteran Justin Allgaier, short-track star Josh Berry, defending champion Daniel Hemric and other stars.

"It's kind of weird," he said. "I remember watching Justin Allgaier on TV, Josh Berry kicked my butt in late models -- we're one-and-one in ARCA, he finished in front of me at Dover last year and I finished in front of him at Phoenix this year.