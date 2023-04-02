Alex Bowman was glad to have to pole for the start of Sunday’s Toyota Owners 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway.

With time trials cancelled because of Saturday morning’s wet weather, NASCAR applied its formula for setting the starting field. Bowman leads the point standings after six races and led lthe 37-car field under the race’s initial green flag.

What is the most important advantage the pole-sitter has for a 400-lap race?

“The pit stall selection is probably the biggest thing,” Bowman told reporters. His pit stall will be closest to the exit from pit lane. After a pit stop, he can head back onto the track without having to steer around a car in front of him.

That can be worth a crucial fraction of a second when the Cup cars are pitting en masse.

Bowman said the ¾-mile D-shaped track is a challenge for him, though he drove his Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet to victory at the speedway in 2021.

“It’s been a hard place for me to get ahold of in the past, even with a win here,” he said.

He said the track is fickle, rewarding different setups for different races.

“We’ve had good days here, and then we’ve had really bad days.” After running well last spring, Bowman said, “I thought, man, I know exactly what I need. I know the feel that I want to have – and then come back in the fall and be confused and can’t get the race car to feel that way.”