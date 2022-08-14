NASCAR notes: Larson wins Cup pole for Sunday's Federated Auto Parts 400

Hendrick Motorsports hasn’t traditionally been a powerhouse at Richmond Raceway lately, but defending NASCAR Cup champion Kyle Larson put on a power display Saturday by winning the pole for Sunday’s Federated Auto Parts 400.

Larson sped around the three-quarter-mile track with a lap at 117.177 mph in the final round of qualifying to earn the top starting spot. He led a Chevy brigade that will start in four of the five top positions: Ross Chastain (second, 116.883); William Byron (fourth, 117.470) and Alex Bowman (fifth, 116.384).

The qualifying run, which ended just before 7 p.m., delayed Larson’s trip to the Knoxville (Iowa) Nationals sprint car race, where he was looking to defend his title.

“The schedule couldn’t have been much worse,” Larson said in an abbreviated news conference after qualifying that included only two questions. “And I knew it was going to be this late before the season ever started. So I was hoping it would change eventually before we got to this weekend, but it still leaves me just enough time to make it in time to run.”

Former Chesterfield resident Denny Hamlin was the fastest Toyota and third overall at 116.485. Martin Truex Jr. — who has won three of the past six races in Richmond — was sixth with a lap of 116.204. He enters fourth in the points standings but would be left out of the playoffs in they began now.

Rounding out the top 10 starters were Cole Custer (Ford), Brad Keselowski (Ford), Erik Jones (Chevrolet) and Ryan Blaney (Ford).

Bubba Wallace, who brings a string of four consecutive top-10 finishes to Richmond, will start 11th. His team is co-owned by Hamlin and NBA legend Michael Jordan, who according to Wallace will be in Richmond for Sunday’s race.