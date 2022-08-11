NASCAR pushes into new audience with 'Bubba's Block Party' at Richmond Raceway

As Bubba Wallace stood high above the crowd gathering at Richmond Raceway late Thursday afternoon, on top of a trailer housing a NASCAR gaming hub for interviews with local media, a couple of fans who spotted him from down below shouted his name.

They caught Wallace’s attention, and he looked back to wave at them. One of the fans excitedly displayed a custom painting of Wallace.

She was the artist, Gina Net, from Prince George. And she painted the eloquent portrait of Wallace just that morning. Wallace, not long after finishing interviews, made his way over to sign it.

Net planned to take the signed painting back to her son, Jordan.

“To see somebody that looks like him,” Net said, speaking to the impact of Wallace’s representation in NASCAR.

Just that solitary moment between Wallace and Net could, in a sense, be considered mission accomplished for why Wallace was there to begin with. Wallace is the lone Black driver in NASCAR’s Cup Series, the circuit’s top classification.

And efforts by NASCAR to expand diversity within the sport, and its fanbase, yielded a first-of-its-kind event, that hatched at RR Thursday. In advance of the weekend of racing ahead, RR opened its gates for “Bubba’s Block Party.” The free event hosted several Black-owned food trucks from the area, included live pit-stop demonstrations and the gaming trailer, and also featured music performances that included headliner Wale.

“We’ve renewed and refreshed our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion here at NASCAR,” said Brandon Thompson, NASCAR’s vice president of diversity and inclusion. “And I think this is proof of that.”

Thursday’s event, which started at 4 p.m. and spanned about four hours, was an idea that was born largely out of Wallace’s mind, Thompson said. NASCAR formed a diversity, equity and inclusion committee in 2020 and, during one of the group’s meetings, Wallace steered discussion toward a possible community engagement event — possibly a Q&A with him and a concert.

The idea continued to morph until it became something concrete last year, “Bubba’s Block Party.”

And RR is a place that Wallace has some good memories at — for one, he won at the track while racing in what was then the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East in 2011. But Wallace and NASCAR also felt the demographics of the surrounding area suit the aim for the inaugural block party.

“I’ve always seen a lot of different faces, and just a different vibe here when we come to Richmond,” Wallace said. “Some that are not even at the race, some that are the races. And I wanted to bring the culture to us.”

RR jumped on board to host. The track left no stone unturned to pull off the event, said new track president Lori Collier Waran, who began in July — from logistics like parking and security, to the food trucks brought in, to the musical acts, which in addition to Wale included DJ Domo, Rob V and the Virginia State Trojan Explosion Marching Band. Wale, who is from Washington, D.C., and who was on the football team at Virginia State for a time, capped the musical performances with a set that began about a quarter after 7 p.m.

The event fit what Waran, a former local media executive, is aiming for in her new role.

“I’ve been talking about how, just like in media, we’re always trying to reach out to new audiences,” Waran said. “Retain our loyal fans, but reach out to new fans.”

One of those new fans was Aaron Burt, of Richmond, who said it was his first time out. But he said his interest was piqued to come out to races.

“This really got my attention,” he said.

Burt was there with Sherry Vaughan, who said she has come to races for about 20 years.

Vaughan has not always seen much diversity at the track in the past. But she hoped that Wallace’s presence would increase that.

She was shocked, in a good way, that an event like Thursday’s was organized.

“I think it’s a great idea, it gets people engaged,” Vaughan said.

Rajah Caruth, a Black driver in the ARCA Menards Series, was among those in attendance Thursday. And he was pleased about the impact of representation through an event like the block party — like how Net planned to take her signed portrait back to her son.

Caruth, who’s from Washington, D.C., was 12 when we went to his first race, at RR. Perhaps an event like Thursday’s influences a future driver, or a future engineer or crew member.

“The kids, this is where it starts,” Caruth said. “That interest from a young age.”

The interest in the event was high, too. An online RSVP process was opened at the beginning of last week, and by the end of the week the event had reached capacity. It was capped at just over 3,000 attendees, in part because of the space available. The event took place outside of the confines of the track itself, and musical performances were housed underneath RR’s Covered Arena.

Some began to line up at the gate more than an hour before they opened at 4 p.m., before they started filing in to peruse the activities and try the food. The event included a Q&A with Wallace, too, during which he revealed that the co-owner of his 23XI racing team, Michael Jordan, will be in Richmond for race weekend.

Among the food vendors was K&M’s Salmon Balls & Cakes, founded in North Chesterfield. Owners Kevin and Marlene Pegram were immediately on board when they found out about the opportunity.

“The amount of children that are going to come out here today with their parents, and they’re going to see some things that they’re going to be questioning their parents about. 'Is this something that we can do?'” Marlene Pegram said, of racing. “Or they’ll just ask questions, and just to know that they see somebody else that looks like them that can be able to do something like that.”

Thursday’s event is something NASCAR aims to replicate moving forward. There will be another Bubba’s Block Party heading into the race weekend at Talladega in early October.

NASCAR also hopes to take on a push toward representation in the racing industry in terms of employment opportunities available, Thompson said. Conversations between Thompson and Wallace have hit on the realization that their work is a journey, with no finite destination.

But Thursday was a noteworthy push forward.

“There’s always some issues that we continue to work on, to continue to make it better,” Wallace said, of diversity in NASCAR. “So that’s what makes it a journey. And so it’s learning as we go.

“And so to see us even having these conversations to bring this culture to our environment is big.”