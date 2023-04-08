NASCAR made the first of its two annual stops at Richmond Raceway last weekend. Saturday’s ToyotaCare 250 and Sunday’s Toyota Owners 400 opened the 70th season of NASCAR competition in this region, which dates back to 1953 at Richmond Fairgrounds.
NASCAR Hall of Famer Lee Petty won that inaugural event — a 200-lap Grand National race at the half-mile dirt track — in his Dodge by a full lap.
The competition was a bit tighter at the current ¾-mile D-shaped asphalt oval.
Chandler Smith held off John H. Nemechek by 0.298 seconds last Saturday for his first career Xfinity victory. A day later, Kyle Larson edged Hendrick Motorsports teammate Josh Berry by 1.535 seconds, giving Chevrolet the weekend sweep.
Here’s a look back — through photos — at the competition and emotions from NASCAR’s latest stop in Richmond.
