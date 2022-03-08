NASCAR's Next Gen car sparks more fussing; take a breath

The car – NASCAR’s Next Gen race car – has been belittled since it was hardly more than a twinkle in some engineer’s eye more than two years ago. Now the car is on the track and the caterwauling continues.

Can we all just stop that and take a breath?

We’re three races into the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season, four if you count the preview exhibition. All four races – on four different kinds of tracks – have been entertaining. All four have demanded driver skill. All four have rewarded bold moves, well-executed.

Is that not what NASCAR fans always say they want?

It sure is what I want as one expected to observe and comment week after week.

Let’s recap, briefly.

Last Sunday, on the 1.5-mile Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Alex Bowman took advantage of a late caution period and his crew chief’s decision to get him out of the pits in a hurry by taking only two fresh tires instead of four. Bowman drove a flawless final two laps to hold off American racing’s hottest driver, Kyle Larson.

To add to that, the race already was dynamite before the last caution bunched up the field. Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. were in a gut-it-out battle to win.

After the race, Kyle Busch gave a brief, gracious TV interview, but after the cameras turned away he unleashed a profanity-laden addendum decrying Bowman’s good fortune in getting the propitious caution flag. Any race that ends with a Busch tirade – or a display of Busch swagger – was probably an entertaining race to watch.

The week before, on the slick, aging pavement of the 2.0-mile speedway in Fontana, Calif., Larson came from the back of the pack to win with some aggressive late-race maneuvers.

Prior to that – in NASCAR’s crown jewel, the Daytona 500 – rookie Austin Cindric stayed near the front all day on the 2.5-mile, full-tilt Daytona International Speedway and won by half a car length over Bubba Wallace in a hold-your-breath finish.

Even the preseason exhibition, won by Joey Logano, was an impressive show. Staged on a quarter-mile track built for the occasion inside the Los Angeles Coliseum, the race was something naysayers insisted would be a disaster. On the contrary, it was tightly contested from the first heat race through the 150-lap main event.

Next on the schedule this coming Sunday is the 1.0-mile Phoenix Raceway, a fifth different track size and one that will offer hints about what to expect at tracks of similar length – including the three-quarter-mile Richmond Raceway, where the tour stops April 3.

The car’s new body material is resilient enough to endure minor bumps without resulting in cut tires, a chronic problem that ruined many a driver’s chances with the previous model.

But wait, there’s more. Besides delivering a rookie winner, the Next Gen car – its regulations aimed to emphasize driver skill over power-team budgets and engineering secrets – has turned out to be a showcase for drivers and teams that have rarely been among NASCAR’s front-runners.

In addition to Cindric with his Daytona win, drivers who have impressed include Tyler Reddick, Ross Chastain, Daniel Suarez and Erik Jones. They are not unknowns, but they were hardly expected to be regular contenders to win. After three races, those expectations can use some tweaking.

So, the Next Gen is the perfect NASCAR race car, right?

No, it’s not. Such a vehicle will probably never exist. A modern-day stock car is a complex amalgamation of rigorous safety features, straightaway speed, corner downforce and budget-conscious limitations.

NASCAR wants to standardize measurements of its Cup Series cars to keep the racing close, while clinging to the appearance of “stock” Chevrolets, Fords and Toyotas. No matter how NASCAR balances all these elements, some fans will complain. At length.

Next Gen’s most bothersome shortcoming so far concerns the car’s tires and wheel assemblies.

The tires are wider for more traction, but the wheel rims are bigger so the tire sidewalls are shorter. As a result, several times in the early races a car with a flat tire has been, in effect, beached on the track – not enough traction to get rolling back to the pits, tedious delays for tow-truck rescues.

Further, the wheels and wheel assemblies have appeared to be vulnerable, breaking in a couple of hard crashes.

NASCAR needs to address the problems at hand, as well as any problems that arise. And they almost certainly will arise. The car was tested extensively, but it’s still a new car.

Let’s close the discussion with what a pair of Hall of Fame drivers tweeted about the Next Gen car, even before last Sunday’s remarkable Vegas race.

Darrell Waltrip, recalling a major car change during his career, saw a parallel:

“This new car reminds me so much of the 1981 season when we went to the downsize car, it was a challenge at first but we figured it out and then it was game on!!!”

Mark Martin, who observed more than once that Cup cars had become too easy to drive, after seeing drivers running on the edge of control in the new car: