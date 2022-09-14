NASCAR's top series returns to Richmond twice next year, with a July race for the first time ever

NASCAR will visit Richmond Raceway twice next year, including the track's first-ever July date.

The traditional spring race weekend will start with the Xfinity series race on Saturday, April 1, while the Cup Series race will take place the next day, April 2.

In July, the trucks will race on Saturday, July 29, with the Cup Series race the next day.

Start times will be announced at a later date, though most Sunday races traditionally take place during the middle of the day, the preference of TV networks.

Richmond races have historically been run "under the lights" on Saturday nights. Martinsville also had its spring race shift from Saturday night to Sunday in the new schedule.

"It's whatever the best is for our sport, whether it's people in the grandstands or eyeballs on TV," driver Kyle Busch told The Times-Dispatch in August, when asked if he had a preference on start time.

Unseasonably cool weather contributed in part to a better-than-expected crowd for this year's second Cup race, which was run on Aug. 14 instead of its usual September date.

Richmond's move up to July allowed the Indianapolis road course race to slide back to August.