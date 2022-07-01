Nats reliever Reed Garrett (Mills Godwin High/VMI) found way home from Japan

Washington Nationals reliever Reed Garrett spent his off day Thursday hanging out at his Powhatan home with his wife and two young children.

The Mills Godwin High alum who attended VMI sacrificed plenty to be in that position.

Garrett, 29, pitched the last two seasons in Japan, away from his family, to earn his latest MLB position.

After five years in the minor leagues, the right-hander appeared in 13 games for the Detroit Tigers in 2019, allowing 15 runs in 15 innings.

"I was trying to be a different pitcher than I know I am," said Garrett.

Off to East Asia went Garrett, seeking a reset. He found it in 2020 and 2021 as a member of the Saitama Seibu Lions in Japan.

While the U.S. minor leagues did not operate in 2020 because of the pandemic, Garrett appeared in 49 of Seibu’s 120 games that year with a 3.10 ERA. He returned in 2021, pitching in 61 Lions’ games with a 3.77 ERA.

“I was able to get a lot of reps and a lot of opportunities against really, really high-level baseball players,” said Garrett, a 6-foot-2 196-pounder who was selected in the 16th round of the 2014 draft by the Texas Rangers after three years at VMI.

Without his family and living in an unfamiliar environment during a global health crisis, “I was able to learn how to deal with a lot of adversity and get through some stuff. That was important for my career,” said Garrett.

Also, Garrett was able to provide for his family when hundreds of professional players in the U.S. were out of baseball work for more than a year.

“I was thankful and lucky for the opportunity to go over there, and it helped set me up to get back to the (U.S.) this year,” Garrett said.

He learned how to throw a split-finger fastball – an off-speed pitch that can drop - from a coach in the Seibu organization, “which was extremely beneficial for me,” said Garrett. “It just gave me another weapon to use against the hitters.”

Garrett is married to the former Mary Gargula, a James River High graduate who was a James Madison University swimmer. The couple has a son who is two-and-a-half and a three-month-old daughter. Garrett left for Japan soon after his son was born.

Garrett said he enjoyed his time in Japan, but his family situation influenced him to seek another MLB shot. He signed with Washington during the offseason.

Garrett wasn’t familiar with personnel supervisors or coaches in the Nationals’ system, but recognized the advantages of living in Powhatan and playing home games in Washington, if he could work his way back to the big leagues.

That happened on June 14, when Garrett was promoted to Washington from Triple-A Rochester, where he distinguished himself in 22 appearances (4-3 record with a 4.00 ERA in 27 innings, 25 strikeouts).

Since joining the Nationals, Garrett has pitched in three games (five innings).

Garrett is the second former Keydets pitcher from Richmond to compete at the major-level level this season. Right-hander Josh Winder, 25 and from James River High, has spent most of the season with the Minnesota Twins, who picked him in the seventh round of the 2018 draft.

Garrett had a 3.29 ERA in three seasons at VMI (23 starts, 56 appearances). He was named second team All-Big South Conference with a 2.23 ERA as a junior in 2014, when he pitched a no-hitter - with one walk and 13 strikeouts - against Lafayette.