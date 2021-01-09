NBC12 returns to Fios hours before kickoff of NFL playoff game

NBC12 and Verizon Fios have ended their stalemate, just in time for one of the biggest football games in years.

The two sides reached an agreement on a contract for carriage on Saturday, and the network has been returned to Verizon Fios subscribers in the Richmond area.

NBC will air the playoff game between the Washington Football Team and Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m.

This is Washington's first playoff appearance since 2015. The team has not won a playoff game since 2005.

A person with knowledge of the agreement said the financial terms were confidential.