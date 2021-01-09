 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NBC12 returns to Fios hours before kickoff of NFL playoff game
0 comments
breaking

NBC12 returns to Fios hours before kickoff of NFL playoff game

{{featured_button_text}}
Verizon

Verizon Fios customers in Richmond stopped receiving NBC12 on Jan. 1.

 The Associated Press

NBC12 and Verizon Fios have ended their stalemate, just in time for one of the biggest football games in years.

The two sides reached an agreement on a contract for carriage on Saturday, and the network has been returned to Verizon Fios subscribers in the Richmond area.

NBC will air the playoff game between the Washington Football Team and Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m.

This is Washington's first playoff appearance since 2015. The team has not won a playoff game since 2005.

A person with knowledge of the agreement said the financial terms were confidential.

mphillips@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6546

Twitter: @michaelpRTD

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News