NBC12, Verizon Fios reach contract impasse that could impact Eagles-WFT game Sunday

Verizon Fios customers may lose access to NBC12 and The CW starting Friday as the result of a contract dispute between the two sides.

As of Wednesday afternoon, no agreement had been reached between the two sides for Fios to continue providing the channel when the current deal ends at midnight on New Year's Eve.

The clock then ticks towards 8 p.m. on Sunday night, when the area's top TV draw, the NFL's Washington Football Team, plays one of the biggest games of the season against the Philadelphia Eagles.

A spokesperson for Gray Television, NBC12's parent company, said the company normally completes such deals without incident.

In an e-mail, senior VP Robert Folliard wrote: "Over the last ten years, we have negotiated more than 1,000 of these carriage agreements, and I can count on one hand – with some fingers to spare – the number of times our company has failed to reach an agreement with a cable or satellite operator.

"Based on our track record, if Verizon is serious about striking a deal that is in line with the dozens of agreements we have struck in just the last two weeks alone, this will get done well before kickoff and without anyone losing NBC12 or the CW."

