New addition Maxwell will be a mentor for Flying Squirrels

“Not many African-American players come into the game of professional baseball, and the higher you go, the less there are, so I try to make sure I take care of my guys … to make sure that they’re prepared for what they’re potentially going to step into,” Maxwell said.

He’s part of All-Star Advocacy as well, a San Diego-based group that works to address social issues like systemic racism and voter suppression. When younger Flying Squirrels players see Maxwell’s role in the community — one he’s still working to develop in a new city — “it’s going to be huge for these guys to see that there’s life outside the field,” Alguacil said

The move from the majors to Double-A baseball isn’t an easy one, Alguacil said, but he said that so far Maxwell has brought a good attitude. The catcher plans to use his experience to show younger players how to develop a routine and how to mentally prepare for the stress that comes with playing professionally.

“I was here one time,” Maxwell said of playing in the minors. “I’m here again, and so now it’s about trying to mentally prepare these kids to climb the ranks and to get on that TV and make their money and to make their families proud.”