Cody Barton is no stranger to hard work - he spends offseasons at his family's ranch in Utah. He is a stranger to hard work during a Virginia summer.

"Last week I was like, man, it's so humid," he said after a Commanders practice. "I'm sweating like crazy here. And they're like, 'this ain't nothing.' Are you kidding me?"

The heat will be on this year as Barton works to prove himself worthy of a starting role as an NFL middle linebacker.

He'll wear the "green dot" for Washington, a helmet sticker signifying he has a headset that connects to the coaches, and will call Washington's plays on defense. Getting that opportunity was why he jumped at the chance to play for the Commanders after four seasons with the Seattle Seahawks.

"Honestly, I jumped on it," Barton said of signing his one-year, $3.5 million deal. "I wasn't big on, 'Oh, I'm trying to break the bank,' or hold out for crazy money.

"I was looking for the role. I wanted to go somewhere where I could be green dotted, call the plays. They called me and expressed that interest, and so that was it. I jumped on it. And I'm glad I did. I mean, this team is awesome. The coaches are awesome. The teammates are cool as hell. Great culture here. The way they work is very professional. And so, you know, everything's gone great so far."

Washington's need arose when middle linebacker Cole Holcomb took a three-year, $18 million deal with the Steelers in free agency.

if Barton can provide similar production, it'll be a win-win for both player and team as he works to launch the next phase of his NFL career.

Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio said Barton is similar to Holcomb in one key respect - both are students of the game who spend hours each week studying outside the facility.

“Cody's really attacking it the same way," Del Rio said. "First minute he can be in here, he's in here and just devouring tape and really applying himself. We're happy we were able to get a guy like Cody and bring him in and add him to our room."

For Barton, studying began even before the team's OTA practices, as he watched film of Washington's defense to learn player tendencies.

"The first thing that stood out as a whole is that its a damn good defense," he said with a laugh.

Now with the playbook, he'll write out flash cards for evening work, studying and drilling himself before taking a breather by walking around.

Barton acknowledges his job in Washington is made easier by the presence of a feared defensive line.

"An offensive lineman up front has to choose - are you going to block those dudes or are you going to come off (to block the linebackers)?" he said.

Barton will likely play alongside Jamin Davis and Khaleke Hudson on early versions of the depth chart, though the Commanders' base defense will almost certainly only have two linebackers.

It's a position the team has generally de-emphasized relative to the line and secondary, but with the green dot, Barton's role is a critical one, as he enters a critical year in his NFL career.

Washington Commanders photos from the Richmond Times-Dispatch