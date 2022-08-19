New Commanders offensive lineman Chris Paul has a multi-layered personality

ASHBURN — Chris Paul spent his life as a Green Bay Packers fan. The rookie guard lived in Houston, Texas and could maybe name two players on the roster, but something about the Packers stood out to him.

That’s just one of Paul’s self-described “layers” that help him be a better person on and off the field.

“I feel like I can be described like an onion,” Paul said. “I'm a very multidimensional person.”

Now a member of the Commanders, Paul said he enjoys learning from his veteran teammates. Whether it’s going over the playbook or sitting in the locker room, Paul said he’s been eager to just learn and figure out his new life.

“It's been an adjustment. But I mean, what a grind,” Paul said. “Especially knowing the way things used to go, what to expect, what not to expect.”

However, Paul likes the challenge. He said he enjoys seeing different perspectives and trying new things. It’s part of what he said lets him enjoy his time on the field a little bit more.

Paul was drafted in the seventh round this year, No. 230 overall, after playing at University of Tulsa as a three-year starter. In his time there, he played 32 games and started in 28, playing right and left guard and right tackle.

Paul thinks the on-field versatility the Hurricanes gave him is his biggest advantage as he tries to make the team.

"He seems to be pretty easy going for the most part,” Commanders head coach Ron Rivera said “And so there seems to not be many issues about fit.”

But it hasn’t changed his desire to learn from his new teammates.

Paul focuses on the details of the game to help avoid making “collegiate mistakes,” as he described it. Essentially, the guard’s goal is to eliminate any errors that wouldn’t be a big mistake in college football, but are detrimental in the NFL.

“The stakes are just higher, the same common mistakes that I would make in college, you can't make now,” Paul said. “There's more rapidness and expectation to continue to improve, which is what I expected.”

Paul’s ability to move around the line as needed has aided his start to training camp as he adjusts from college to the NFL. He’s also still an active member of the NCAA Board of Governors Committee to Promote Cultural Diversity and Equity (CPCDE) until 2024.

He represented Tulsa and the American Athletic Conference (ACC) for the NCAA Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, a group that helps voice concerns and suggestions to the collegiate administration in individual schools, conferences and on a national level.

“When it comes to all these new transitions and transformations that are happening across the Division I/NCAA-wide landscape, I've been in all those rooms and at all those tables,” Paul said.

Throughout the changing landscape of college athletics, Paul helped the NCAA Football Oversight Committee make decisions on game regulations and understand the effect it would have on the student-athletes.

Although not as involved as he was in college, Paul uses the lessons he’s learned during that experience. He said he sees the bigger picture of the decision-making process, and takes pride in the extra level of leadership with pride he still holds.

“I will say that, it's always gonna be something that's part of my life,” Paul said, “They're rooting for me and they understand that this is a great opportunity for me. This is what my life looks like now, but I'll always be involved in the NCAA.”

Paul wants to continue helping others, through college athletics and the community. He’s still learning what a career in the NFL looks like, and how to manage the chaos of it all.

Sometimes, Paul said it feels like he needs to remember the little things even more than he did before, and to make sure he takes his work home.

“This industry, it's your life,” he said. “It's not something where you leave and you leave work at work … like, I'm practicing that at home.”

While discovering such a busy lifestyle, Paul still has a wide-eyed, open to wisdom demeanor about himself with the Commanders. It’s still a learning curve, but Paul’s efforts to make everything work isn’t going unnoticed.

“He's a stout, physical guy and just from watching him do the drills with [offensive line] Coach [John Matsko],” Rivera said. “I think he's a guy that's got an opportunity to help us."

So, when the rookies go through the annual tradition of singing for the team, Paul could turn a few heads. His happy-go-lucky personality shines through in the locker room, but a few well-placed notes could let him show off that off the field versatility.