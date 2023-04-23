New Commanders QB Jacoby Brissett is one of a handful of NFL players who doesn't use an agent

National talking heads have devoted hundreds of hours this spring to Lamar Jackson's contract situation with the Baltimore Ravens.

Among the wrinkles is that Jackson is one of the few NFL players who is not represented by a certified agent. He negotiates his contracts for himself, with the assistance of family members and lawyers.

One player who knows what that's like is new Commanders backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett, who negotiated his one-year, $8 million contract on his own, as he has his entire pro career.

"It's a long process for sure," he said. "You get a lot of phone calls that you've got to try to not ignore. But I've enjoyed it since since the start of my rookie year, getting to learn the process of what goes into negotiation and what each number means, each line of a contract means, so it's been a unique journey for me."

NFL agents can take at most a 3% cut of their client's deal, as well as a share of all marketing and auxiliary income.

While that's not pocket change, the agent can also provide a valuable service during negotiations, when the team and player are pitted against each other - the team arguing the player deserves less money, the player lobbying for more.

Commanders general manager Martin Mayhew, himself a former player, said an agent can make sure things don't turn personal.

"I think frequently an agent can be a buffer where you can talk about the pluses and minuses without hurting somebody's feelings," Mayhew said. "When you don't have that layer between you and the player, it's a little bit more challenging, you know.

"But I do understand why players do that. Jacoby was very professional, dealing with him. I haven't spoken with Lamar, but I think it's a trend in the league now. ... We deal with agents more frequently, it's a more natural process. But I totally understand why players do that."

Brissett said he didn't want to go too deep into Jackson's situation.

"I don't see anything wrong with representing yourself, obviously," the quarterback said. He's done a good job with what he's doing and being in the position that he is, to be fortunate enough to have the opportunity that he's created for himself. I wish him nothing but the best."

As for those phone calls, Brissett said he won't pick up the phone for random numbers, but he's careful to check voicemails quickly, particularly during contract season.

He received interest from the Commanders, and turned it into a deal that will pair him with new offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy in Washington.

One thing Brissett isn't doing, however, is training himself for a career after football.

"Hell no!" he said with a laugh. "I will not be doing this after I'm done.

"But, you know, it's just taking that ownership of where I put myself. taking that accountability of knowing a situation.

"I like to, you know, look people in their eyes. I like to have that connection, not only from an on-the-field standpoint, but off-the-field too, and being able to walk off the field and say, hey, I've had tough conversations with this person.

"It's been good for me and I enjoy it every year, every time I get an opportunity to do that. And you know, this year was no different than that."

Brissett said he makes sure to get professional advice before signing a contract, one of the few times when hiring a lawyer is cheaper than other options - a lawyer charges by the hour, instead of the agent's percentage cut.

Asked if he's ever considered hiring an agent, Brissett didn't hesitate, shaking his head no.

"It's always worth it," he said. "Saving money is always worth it."