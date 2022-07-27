New Flying Squirrels infielder Carter Aldrete enjoying results of offseason swing changes

For Carter Aldrete, growing up in a family like his meant expectations were always high.

That’s what came with being the son of a former pro baseball player, the nephew of a former major leaguer and the younger brother of a softball player who went on to become an All-American at Tennessee.

“It was you're going to play and you're going to do whatever you can to be the best at what you do,” Aldrete said Tuesday. “And that's just the standard in our family. And that's just the way we were raised, man. And I think it's for the best, I think it's what we needed to be to get to this level that we're at.”

The high bar paid off — Aldrete, a native of Monterey, Calif., was one of the highest-ranked recruits out of California in the 2016 recruiting class. The versatile infielder then became a starter for three years at Arizona State, before he was drafted by the Giants in 2019.

Still, Aldrete found that he wasn’t unlocking his full potential in the batter’s box. The mobility he demonstrated, and his swing, weren’t at the levels they could be. To improve in those areas is something the 24 year old has worked on for a while, and he zeroed in on it this past offseason in particular.

For months, at the Giants’ Papago Park minor league training complex in Phoenix, Aldrete worked with Giants developmental staff to break down his swing and get it better.

Now, in season, Aldrete has reaped results. The 6-2, 205 pounder already has career highs of 15 home runs and 52 RBIs in 75 games. He’s batting a career high .286 to this point, too, and received his first promotion to the Double-A Flying Squirrels on Saturday.

The changes made have helped take a player used to high expectations to a new level.

"It was a grind, man,” Aldrete said, of the offseason. “But I know I had to do it. And I think it's really paid off for me well."

Aldrete’s father, Rich, was drafted by the Giants out of Cal in 1987 and played pro ball for nine years, reaching as high as Triple-A. His uncle, Mike, was drafted by the Giants out of Stanford in 1983 and went on to play 10 years in the majors, including three with San Francisco. He won a World Series with the Yankees in 1996, his final year.

And Aldrete’s sister, Annie, was NFCA Division I National Freshman of the Year at Tennessee in 2014.

Their hometown, Monterey, is about two hours from San Francisco and Aldrete said, growing up, most of his family were Giants fans. Then Aldrete, after a standout junior year at Arizona State in 2019, was drafted by the Giants like his father and uncle, in the 15th round.

Aldrete’s realization that he needed to make some swing tweaks came while still at Arizona State. He tinkered even then. But things began to click at the pro level.

“Once I got to pro ball, I kind of just took a step back and said, 'You know what? My body needs to move in this way,’” Aldrete said. “And I think it just came with maturity, and just my body maturing. And everything just kind of syncing into place when we need it to.”

Last year, Aldrete’s first full season coming off the draft and then the canceled 2020 season, provided a dataset he needed, and then he locked in on reconstructing his swing over the fall and winter.

With a home base in Arizona, Aldrete’s mornings were spent doing field work at Arizona State. Then he’d head to Papago Park, which is less than a mile away. There he’d get in the batting cage with Giants staff.

“We would just break it down,” Aldrete said. “Video, drills, everything you could think of.”

Aldrete worked on improving his thoracic spine and hip mobility. He also adjusted the angle of his front foot upon contact, to more of a 45-degree slant, to avoid coming off his back side as much as he did in college.

The results are that the righty is now swinging behind the ball now, thus spreading the ball to more areas of the field.

“I can hit the ball to left field now, in the air,” Aldrete said. “I've never been able to do that. So just the mobility and the approach.”

His .289 batting average with Eugene ranked third in the Northwest League before he was promoted to Richmond.

“He definitely looks like more of a presence in the [batter’s] box,” said Flying Squirrels manager Dennis Pelfrey, who managed Aldrete in Eugene last year. “I wouldn’t necessarily say he wasn’t a threat last year in the box, but he looks very confident.”

Aldrete said getting called up to Double-A was a big step for him. Now, he said, he wants to prove to himself that he belongs.

And he can do that if the success he showed in Eugene, buoyed by his offseason work, continues.

“I feel like I'm ready,” Aldrete said. “I just have to stay strong mentally. And whatever's thrown at me, I just need to trust myself and trust the work I've put in."

Wednesday's game: The visiting Somerset Patriots beat the Flying Squirrels 6-0 in front of 6,198 at The Diamond. Four Somerset pitchers held Richmond (47-44) to a combined two hits, led by starter Luis Medina, one of the Yankees' top prospects. Medina struck out five and surrendered one hit in five innings.

Catcher Austin Wells capped the afternoon with a three-run, ninth-inning home run for the Patriots (51-34). Richmond and Somerset meet for a doubleheader Thursday, starting at 4:35 p.m.