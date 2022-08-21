New Flying Squirrels righty Roupp first of Giants' 2021 draft picks to reach Double-A

The Eugene Emeralds’ bus was filled with screams of “Mr. Richmond!” as Landen Roupp prepared to be told the news that everyone believed was imminent.

Roupp, after a start on the mound at the Hillsboro (Ore.) Hops on Tuesday night, learned that one of his teammates and friends, right-hander Keaton Winn, received a promotion — from the Emeralds, the Giants’ High-A affiliate, to the Double-A Flying Squirrels.

He was happy for Winn and, subsequently, figured he would spend the rest of the season with Eugene. He was fine with that conclusion — this is his first full season as a pro, he liked the team around him and he was learning a lot.

With the game over, Roupp showered, congratulated Winn, grabbed food and then boarded the team bus. But, as he ate, infielder Luis Toribio walked on and told him that manager Carlos Valderrama wanted to see him.

And all of his teammates excitedly guessed what was ahead, proclaiming Roupp Mr. Richmond.

“And I didn't believe it,” Roupp said. “I thought [Valderrama] just maybe wanted to talk about my outing, because I had pitched that day.”

In actuality, Roupp’s teammates were right. The 6-2, 205 pounder found out that he, too, would be headed to Richmond.

Roupp was enjoying marked success with the Emeralds, using his dynamic arsenal of pitches and command of the strike zone to shine.

His tools have made for a rapid rise through the Giants’ system, after he was drafted out of UNC Wilmington in the 12th round of last year’s draft, 356th overall.

Roupp, with his promotion to Richmond — a move that became official on Thursday — became the first member of the Giants’ 2021 draft class to reach the Double-A level.

“It was very exciting,” Roupp said, before the Flying Squirrels’ game at The Diamond against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Saturday. “Happy to be here, and I'm ready to get to work."

It was just about five years ago that Roupp landed at UNCW, after a standout prep career at Faith Christian School in his native Rocky Mount, N.C.

He established a UNCW freshman record with 15 starts in 2018, setting the stage for what became continuous collegiate progression.

Roupp, admittedly, was ready to try to go pro after his true junior season in 2020, a year shortened by the pandemic. But the pandemic’s effect, with an MLB draft shortened to just five rounds that year, tossed out those plans.

“I think that me not going that year really put a chip on my shoulder to work harder and get that opportunity that next year,” Roupp said. “I think that was a really, really good thing for me, that I wasn’t able to go that year.”

Back for a redshirt junior season, last spring, Roupp added both a slider and a changeup to a lineup of pitches previously made up of just a fastball and a curveball.

By midseason, Roupp felt he had a solid grasp on the new pitches. They helped him go deeper into games, controlling counts and keeping hitters off balance. He wound up having his best year of any at UNCW, posting a 2.58 ERA in 101 innings, striking out 118. The Giants then selected him in the draft last July.

The slider and changeup are now helping Roupp at the pro level. And, since he turned pro, he has enhanced an already strong fastball by improving his hip mobility.

“Able to move better down the mound, and just getting the whip of your arm has really given me confidence in my fastball, to throw it whenever,” Roupp said.

Roupp quickly elevated out of rookie ball last year, after four outings, to get to Low-A San Jose.

San Jose was where Roupp began this season, before a bump to Eugene in June. The Giants shifted him from a relief role, to one as a starter, in June as well, and Roupp has allowed just two runs in his last five outings, totaling 24 1/3 innings.

In all, between San Jose and Eugene, the 23-year-old Roupp has a 2.22 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 121 strikeouts in 81 innings this year.

Flying Squirrels pitching coach Paul Oseguera, who worked with Roupp in San Jose at the end of last season, has been impressed with Roupp’s command and approach of attacking hitters, for someone still relatively new to pro ball.

“And then with his pitch quality, it just makes him really unique,” Oseguera said.

Roupp, who MLB.com ranks the No. 28 prospect in the Giants organization, has been happy that his promotion has come with a move back to the East Coast, too. Richmond is just about two hours from Rocky Mount, and his parents came up for the Flying Squirrels’ game Friday. They planned to return, with more family, for Roupp’s first Double-A start, on Sunday.

He said it meant a lot to be at this point, the first in his class to progress to Richmond.

But, for Mr. Richmond, this is certainly not the end goal either.

“It’s really nice to be here,” Roupp said. “But, for me, it’s just keep working. This isn’t where I want to be.

“And I want to be the best.”