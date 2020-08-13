New helmets, new attitude as rebranded Washington Football Team takes the field

ASHBURN — Getting a pep talk via Zoom is not the same as getting one in person.
That was one of the takeaways Thursday as new Washington football coach Ron Rivera held his first all-team practice. Rivera can take his voice and passion to another level, as is seemingly mandatory for the profession, and opted to do that before the 9 a.m. workout.
His message wasn’t “Super Bowl or bust” — though he’s hoping he’ll give one of those before leaving Washington. Instead, he preached the same building blocks of culture change that he’s harped on since arriving.
“The way we come out onto the field every day is something that we can control,” wide receiver Terry McLaurin said, when asked to summarize. “Our attitude, our preparation and our effort are some things we can control on a day-to-day basis.
“We’re going to be a physical football team that attacks people on both sides of the ball, and it starts up front with our offensive and defensive lines. That’s what you want to hear out of a coach.”
Furthering the message of unity, each of the players wore a jersey with the word “TEAM” on the back instead of the player’s last name.
Thursday was the first time the entire team was allowed to be together on the field, but officially the 16th day of training camp, a schedule scrambled by the coronavirus pandemic. The first two and a half weeks of camp will be open to reporters, though rain forced Thursday’s session inside, where media are not allowed for virus prevention purposes.
Washington will hold practices daily, with the occasional rest day, from now until the Sept. 13 opener against the Philadelphia Eagles.
That will be the first game as the Washington Football Team, and players were wearing their new helmets, with numbers instead of a logo, on Thursday.
Many players wore a visor, but it appeared most players were opting not to wear one of the full-face shields the NFL and its helmet makers developed as an attempt at preventing viral spread during play (players have complained they make breathing difficult).
McLaurin, who enters camp as the team’s No. 1 receiver after a stellar rookie campaign, said the early returns on Rivera have been positive.
“I feel like there’s a transparency with him that’s very refreshing,” McLaurin said. “His main objectives are just discipline, respect and just playing hard. I feel like if you have those three things, you shouldn’t have any problem with coach Rivera and I feel like you could grow that relationship with him.
“Since I met him when he first got here, he’s been nothing but open and honest with me. He’s checked in on me in the offseason, asked how my family’s been doing. The social justice issues that’s been going on, he’s seen how I’ve been feeling about that. He’s a very personable person, but when he gets on that field you know he means business and you know what he expects from us.”
That expectation has more to do with attitude than stats, at least for the moment. Thursday, Washington took its first step into that new era.
