New helmets, new attitude as rebranded Washington Football Team takes the field

ASHBURN — Getting a pep talk via Zoom is not the same as getting one in person.

That was one of the takeaways Thursday as new Washington football coach Ron Rivera held his first all-team practice. Rivera can take his voice and passion to another level, as is seemingly mandatory for the profession, and opted to do that before the 9 a.m. workout.

His message wasn’t “Super Bowl or bust” — though he’s hoping he’ll give one of those before leaving Washington. Instead, he preached the same building blocks of culture change that he’s harped on since arriving.

“The way we come out onto the field every day is something that we can control,” wide receiver Terry McLaurin said, when asked to summarize. “Our attitude, our preparation and our effort are some things we can control on a day-to-day basis.

“We’re going to be a physical football team that attacks people on both sides of the ball, and it starts up front with our offensive and defensive lines. That’s what you want to hear out of a coach.”

Furthering the message of unity, each of the players wore a jersey with the word “TEAM” on the back instead of the player’s last name.