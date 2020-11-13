New, 'more intense' Alex Smith transitions from helpful backup to Washington starter

"Jeff and Terry, they used to go at it at practice," Young said. "It's going to be the same thing, just at the next level."

McLaurin laughed remembering their first drill at Ohio State. Two years older, it was his job to show Okudah what it would be like playing for the storied program.

"My first one-on-one going against Jeff, I threw him on the ground," McLaurin said. "It was completely legal, but he got up and was kind of confused, like, looking for the flag. And his position coach was telling him, that's how college football is now."

The two became good friends, and McLaurin said he's texted Okudah encouragement through an up-and-down rookie season. No charity will be extended on the field, though.

"We did at Ohio State every day - we'd go at each other every day and it wasn't really pretty on the field, but we'd go into the locker room like it never really happened," McLaurin said. "When we're inside those white lines, we're definitely going to compete."

McLaurin isn't just drawing on his own reserves of knowledge. He's been enjoying having Smith as his quarterback this week.

Every minute at practice has been a crucial one for Smith, who is working with the urgency that comes from having waited two years for this opportunity.