New, 'more intense' Alex Smith transitions from helpful backup to Washington starter

Life as a backup quarterback has its perks.
Sure, Alex Smith kept his regular, grueling hours at the Washington facility, and he continued to train and prepare at a high level. But life is different for the backup - he's not the one taking every practice snap, or the one feeling the responsibility to be ready for every possible wrinkle the defense will throw at him.
This week, the Football Team got to meet Alex Smith, the starter. For most of them, it was the first time.
"It's more intense," Smith said.
Practice is always taken seriously. But this week, it was taken more seriously.
"He walks into that huddle and you see the veteran leadership step to the forefront," coach Ron Rivera said. "The players seem to buy into that type of stuff, and hopefully we can sustain that and we can play well as a group."
Star receiver Terry McLaurin noticed it right away, too.
"I didn't even anticipate that, but the way he's been connecting with us this week has been pretty impressive," he said.
Sunday marks Smith's third appearance, and his first start, since fracturing his leg two years ago.
He's smashed every barrier in his way, and after becoming the toast of the NFL for returning from what seemed sure to be a career-ending injury, this is no longer a feel-good recovery story. Starting this week, it's a football story.
Smith knows many Washington fans would rather see Dwayne Haskins, the one-time future of the franchise, instead of a 36-year-old whose talent at the moment is his mental capacity, not his physical ability.
He's not thinking about it, though. He said his only concern is winning a football game.
"I got the opportunity this week, and I’m going to make the most of it," he said. "That’s my plan. I’m not worried about anything else. I’m not worried about opinions here or there. I’m doing what I can to go out there and try to win a football game.”
Last week brought a major step forward for Smith as a quarterback, after struggling in his first relief action earlier this year against the Rams.
It was also a step closer to normalizing Smith getting hit by 300-pound pass rushers, something that brought cringes in his first appearance.
"I didn’t think about it last week as much as I did the first week, so we’ll see," Rivera said. "We’ll see how it goes this week. But, yeah, I guess in the back of your mind you do think about it.”
While Smith aims to reclaim his throne, his top target will be facing a familiar battle.
McLaurin, who went to Ohio State, will be going up against Jeff Okudah, the Buckeyes cornerback who was taken No. 3 overall this year, just after Washington selected Chase Young.
"Jeff and Terry, they used to go at it at practice," Young said. "It's going to be the same thing, just at the next level."
McLaurin laughed remembering their first drill at Ohio State. Two years older, it was his job to show Okudah what it would be like playing for the storied program.
"My first one-on-one going against Jeff, I threw him on the ground," McLaurin said. "It was completely legal, but he got up and was kind of confused, like, looking for the flag. And his position coach was telling him, that's how college football is now."
The two became good friends, and McLaurin said he's texted Okudah encouragement through an up-and-down rookie season. No charity will be extended on the field, though.
"We did at Ohio State every day - we'd go at each other every day and it wasn't really pretty on the field, but we'd go into the locker room like it never really happened," McLaurin said. "When we're inside those white lines, we're definitely going to compete."
McLaurin isn't just drawing on his own reserves of knowledge. He's been enjoying having Smith as his quarterback this week.
Every minute at practice has been a crucial one for Smith, who is working with the urgency that comes from having waited two years for this opportunity.
"The way he calls the plays in the huddle is very smooth," McLaurin said. "Then he's telling you, depending on what the coverage is, to be alert for this or that or the other thing.
"It's been really cool getting a full week with him having the first-team reps."
