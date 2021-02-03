New Washington GM: 'I think we're on the cusp of something special,' doesn't offer specifics on QB search

"When you look at the young pieces that this football team has, that was exciting to me, just having the opportunity to be around the front four, some of the younger players on this team. It’s just really impressive what I think Ron did as far as changing the culture here in the last year.

"You can see the different energy on the football field when you watch this team play. I’m excited about where we are. I think we’re on the cusp of something special. We’ve got to have a great offseason to take that next step, I think."

That offseason includes a handful of key decisions, including a potential new contract for Brandon Scherff, finding another option at wide receiver, and, of course, the quarterback decision.

Washington holds the No. 19 pick in the draft, but there are also a handful of veteran quarterbacks expected to be available when free agency opens in March.

"We’re going to take nice, long looks at every option we have out there that’s available to us," Rivera said. "We’ll go with the one we think is best for us going forward. Would I like to find him? Absolutely. Are we in a hurry? No. We want to make sure we do this right and we get it right.”