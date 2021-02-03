New Washington GM: 'I think we're on the cusp of something special,' doesn't offer specifics on QB search

Washington's newest power brokers met the press for the first time on Wednesday, but opted to reveal little about what the offseason will bring for the football team.
Coach Ron Rivera remains in charge, but he added Martin Mayhew to be the team's general manager, and Marty Hurney to be in charge of player personnel.
They described a structure where they will work together to find the right players for the Washington Football Team.
"Martin has been in the general manager seat, I’ve been in the general manager seat. We really have a very similar philosophy," Hurney said. "We like each other. We respect each other."
Rivera said he realized midway through last year that he wouldn't be able to handle the coaching and personnel roles on his own. He brought in several candidates to interview, and when he liked Hurney and Mayhew, owner Dan Snyder suggested hiring both of them.
The duo weren't introduced last week because they headed straight to the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., though the biggest action wasn't on the practice fields but off it.
Washington was a player in the Matthew Stafford sweepstakes, and according to a source with knowledge of the situation, offered two draft picks, one of them this year's first-rounder, in an attempt to make a deal happen.
In the end, Stafford was dealt to the Los Angeles Rams, leaving the quarterback position unsettled.
Mayhew and Hurney both heaped praise on Alex Smith during Wednesday's press conference, but Rivera stopped short of saying Smith would return next year, indicating only that both sides were in the process of discerning what's best for their futures.
None of the three executives discussed specific players, but asked about a potential mega-deal, hinting at Houston's Deshaun Watson, they sounded less than enthusiastic.
"You want to be aggressive, but you do not want to mortgage the future," Hurney said. "Again, this is a team game. As important as that quarterback position is, you have to have people around him. You have to have an offensive line to protect him. You have to have skill players.
"You can’t isolate one position, although it is an extremely important one."
Hurney and Mayhew both have ties to Washington - Hurney was a sportswriter in DC before joining legendary general manager Bobby Bethard's staff, and Mayhew won a Super Bowl ring as a player.
Mayhew served in an executive role in San Francisco, and was asked why he'd want to leave a team that reached the Super Bowl two years ago.
"This franchise has just really been an important part of my life," he said. "Throughout my NFL career, I have really kept my eye on it and have really wanted to be here. The opportunity, for me, is just really special for me personally.
"When you look at the young pieces that this football team has, that was exciting to me, just having the opportunity to be around the front four, some of the younger players on this team. It’s just really impressive what I think Ron did as far as changing the culture here in the last year.
"You can see the different energy on the football field when you watch this team play. I’m excited about where we are. I think we’re on the cusp of something special. We’ve got to have a great offseason to take that next step, I think."
That offseason includes a handful of key decisions, including a potential new contract for Brandon Scherff, finding another option at wide receiver, and, of course, the quarterback decision.
Washington holds the No. 19 pick in the draft, but there are also a handful of veteran quarterbacks expected to be available when free agency opens in March.
"We’re going to take nice, long looks at every option we have out there that’s available to us," Rivera said. "We’ll go with the one we think is best for us going forward. Would I like to find him? Absolutely. Are we in a hurry? No. We want to make sure we do this right and we get it right.”
(804) 649-6546
Twitter: @michaelpRTD