New Washington kicker Brian Johnson is the team's fourth this season; St-Juste heads to IR with concussion

ASHBURN - New Washington kicker Brian Johnson grew up inside the beltway in Washington, attending one of DC's powerhouse football programs - Gonzaga High.

So, he presumably was a Washington fan?

"I actually grew up a Ravens fan," Johnson said to laughter from reporters on Thursday. "But some of my family are Washington fans, so I've always had a place in my heart for them, too. It feels good to represent them."

Johnson is Washington's fourth kicker this season, replacing Joey Slye, who suffered a hamstring injury while chasing down a Seahawks player during an extra point that went awry on Monday night.

Johnson has practice following Slye, though - both kicked at Virginia Tech, with Johnson arriving after Slye's departure.

Johnson's rookie year has been a whirlwind, with five weeks on the practice squad in Chicago, then six weeks as the Saints' starter, then another week in Chicago before joining Washington.

"It's been pretty crazy, going all around the country," he said. "But it's been fun, and I'm really excited to be here."

The biggest thing during that time was accumulating the experience that is key for any kicker.