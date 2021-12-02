New Washington kicker Brian Johnson is the team's fourth this season; St-Juste heads to IR with concussion

ASHBURN - New Washington kicker Brian Johnson grew up inside the beltway in Washington, attending one of DC's powerhouse football programs - Gonzaga High.
So, he presumably was a Washington fan?
"I actually grew up a Ravens fan," Johnson said to laughter from reporters on Thursday. "But some of my family are Washington fans, so I've always had a place in my heart for them, too. It feels good to represent them."
Johnson is Washington's fourth kicker this season, replacing Joey Slye, who suffered a hamstring injury while chasing down a Seahawks player during an extra point that went awry on Monday night.
Johnson has practice following Slye, though - both kicked at Virginia Tech, with Johnson arriving after Slye's departure.
Johnson's rookie year has been a whirlwind, with five weeks on the practice squad in Chicago, then six weeks as the Saints' starter, then another week in Chicago before joining Washington.
"It's been pretty crazy, going all around the country," he said. "But it's been fun, and I'm really excited to be here."
The biggest thing during that time was accumulating the experience that is key for any kicker.
"Game experience, that's the biggest thing," he said. "Playing in a real, live game, you can't mimic it, and for me to have that under my belt gives me a lot of confidence going into Sunday."
St-Juste heads to IR: Rookie cornerback Benjamin St-Juste was put on injured reserve Thursday, as he enters his third week of going in and out of the league's concussion protocol.
On Tuesday, coach Ron Rivera said St-Juste's future remains bright.
"He's in our plans ... it's just the way football is," Rivera said.
Washington called up cornerback Darryl Roberts off the practice squad to fill St-Juste's spot on the 53-man roster.
The team may also have another hole to fill on the offensive line. Left guard Ereck Flowers did not practice on Thursday, after fully practicing on Wednesday. Flowers was seen limping at the start of the workout, then left with team doctors. Rivera does not comment on injuries beyond the injury report, which listed Flowers with a foot injury.
Washington safety Landon Collins has landed on that report for back-to-back days as well, putting his availability for Sunday in jeopardy.
(804) 649-6546
Twitter: @michaelpRTD