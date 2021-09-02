New Washington star Curtis Samuel still isn't practicing as game week approaches

ASHBURN - On June 8, newly signed Washington receiver Curtis Samuel did not participate in the team's mandatory minicamp practice.
"Curtis has a groin thing he's dealing with," coach Ron Rivera said by way of explanation.
Nearly three months later, Samuel remains a non-participant at the Football Team's practices, a situation that is becoming increasingly urgent as the regular season approaches.
Rivera said Thursday that he expects Samuel to rejoin practices with the team on Monday.
"Curtis has had some really good days," Rivera said.
Samuel was signed to a 3-year, $34.5 million contract to provide Terry McLaurin with a second weapon at the position, in theory allowing both to avoid being the focus of defenses.
During his absence Samuel also spent time on the team's COVID list, at the beginning of training camp. Being on the list does not necessarily mean a positive diagnosis, though Samuel was on the list for nearly two weeks, much longer than the five days that is typical for contact tracing cases.
At every turn, Rivera has exuded calm.
On Aug. 8 the coach said there was no timetable, suggesting there was the chance he'd participate in the third preseason game.
"He's been in the system, he knows it," Rivera said. "Yeah, you'd love for him to catch a few reps maybe in the last preseason game, but we're not going to rush him out there. He's coming back, he'll be healthy, he'll be ready to roll.
"But, we're going to ease back into it because again, he knows the system, he'll pick it up again very, very quickly. It'll really be about him building his rapport with the quarterbacks."
Asked last Wednesday, Rivera suggested Samuel (and teammate William Jackson III) would return to action this week during the team's first practices after cut day.
"We're pretty optimistic that sometime next week we'll have them out there with the rest of the guys," Rivera said, but Thursday's practice came and went without Samuel in pads (Jackson has returned).
Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is likewise unconcerned about the situation.
“With Curtis, when he's ready to ramp up and go, he will be," the quarterback said last month. "But right now, to me, it's great work, whoever's out there, because it's going to happen - you're not going to go the whole year without having injuries.
"So, when he's out here, it's great. When he's not, I just feel like that's a great opportunity for me to get to know the other guys better."
