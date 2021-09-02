New Washington star Curtis Samuel still isn't practicing as game week approaches

"He's been in the system, he knows it," Rivera said. "Yeah, you'd love for him to catch a few reps maybe in the last preseason game, but we're not going to rush him out there. He's coming back, he'll be healthy, he'll be ready to roll.

"But, we're going to ease back into it because again, he knows the system, he'll pick it up again very, very quickly. It'll really be about him building his rapport with the quarterbacks."

Asked last Wednesday, Rivera suggested Samuel (and teammate William Jackson III) would return to action this week during the team's first practices after cut day.

"We're pretty optimistic that sometime next week we'll have them out there with the rest of the guys," Rivera said, but Thursday's practice came and went without Samuel in pads (Jackson has returned).

Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is likewise unconcerned about the situation.

“With Curtis, when he's ready to ramp up and go, he will be," the quarterback said last month. "But right now, to me, it's great work, whoever's out there, because it's going to happen - you're not going to go the whole year without having injuries.

"So, when he's out here, it's great. When he's not, I just feel like that's a great opportunity for me to get to know the other guys better."