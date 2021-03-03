New WFT dance team coordinator: 'I'm bringing the NBA flavor to the NFL'

Asked about her vision for a reimagined game-day experience, new Washington Football Team senior advisor Petra Pope cited the NBC television show "World of Dance."

She said that as Washington discontinues its cheerleading program and replaces it with a co-ed dance team, she wants to merge the best of both worlds to create an entertaining product for fans.

"You'll see the difficulty of dance coupled with the athleticism of cheerleading," Pope said in an interview on Wednesday.

Pope's background is in the NBA, where she's worked with the Lakers, Knicks and Clippers, among other teams. Her work with the Clippers was featured in a behind-the-scenes show on the E! network in 2016.

She said she jumped at the opportunity to reimagine game-day entertainment in the NFL.

"It's going to be exciting - I'm bringing the NBA flavor to the NFL," she said. "So the choreography is going to be hard-hitting, hip-hop choreography coupled with true athleticism. So you'll see acrobatics, you'll see the teams using props - whether it's flags or anything that's big and visual.

"All-inclusive, it will be a co-ed team. Fashion-forward costuming, trendsetting costuming. So it will definitely be a different vibe this season."