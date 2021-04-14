New York Rangers sign Glen Allen's Zac Jones; he could become the first Richmonder to play in the NHL

Zac Jones has signed with the New York Rangers, just days after winning the NCAA title at the University of Massachusetts.

Jones is from Glen Allen, and left at age 14 to pursue a career in professional hockey at a boarding school in Connecticut.

Now 20 years old, he opted to sign with the Rangers instead of returning for an additional year of NCAA eligibility.

The Rangers have 14 games remaining this season, and Jones will begin practicing with the team immediately.

The New York Post quoted coach David Quinn as saying that the team will play Jones as soon as they feel he is ready.

His debut would make him just the sixth Virginian to play in the NHL, but the first to be born in Richmond.

He made history two years ago as the first Richmonder to be taken in the NHL draft - under the league's system, players' rights are often claimed before they begin playing college hockey.

The Post reported that Jones received a $92,500 signing bonus. His contract does not guarantee him placement with the Rangers' top squad. He can also be sent to the minor leagues.