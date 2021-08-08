Newport News heavyweight Jerry Forrest views shot to fight at The Diamond as 'an honor'

A southpaw with the nickname “Slugger” threw out the ceremonial first pitch at the Richmond Flying Squirrels game Friday night.
Before Jerry “Slugger” Forrest delivered a dart to the plate, he stood on the mound and looked around The Diamond, envisioning what he might see on Aug. 26, when the heavyweight from Newport News will fight in “Take Me Out to the Brawl Game.”
The boxing show was lined up by Lou DiBella, known globally as an International Boxing Hall of Fame promoter, and in these parts as the Flying Squirrels president and managing general partner.
“It’s historical. Since the early 1900s, Yankee Stadium had fights, so it’s an honor to be able to fight in a baseball stadium,” said Forrest, a 6-foot-1 237-pounder who graduated from Woodside High School in Newport News. “I’ve fought in a football stadium before, but never a baseball stadium.”
Approximately 10 matches will be followed by a hip-hop show that DiBella referred to as “a mini-concert,” with Furious Five featuring Grandmaster Melle Mel and Scorpio.
Forrest, 33, is a married father of three – ages 14, 12 and 11 - who came to boxing late. As a senior in a Woodside High class, he defended himself after being attacked from behind. In doing so, he demonstrated fighting force that led him to amateur boxing and then the professional level in 2010.
“With his size, style and strength, Forrest can be a big player in the heavyweight division,” said DiBella, whose DiBella Entertainment promotes Forrest. “He really wanted to fight in Virginia, so he’s thrilled about fighting in Richmond.”
Forrest’s grandmother gave him the nickname “Slugger,” because he fought coming into this world as his mother experienced complications while delivering. Forrest was involved in football and basketball as a teenager, but not baseball. That’s his 14-year-old son’s favorite sport.
Forrest worked for a decade at Newport News Shipbuilding, spending much of that time installing electronics on nuclear submarines. Then, he committed fully to professional boxing.
“I miss the shipyard, but unfortunately in these times, I can’t do both,” said Forrest, whose father, Duane, is a career Navy man.
Forrest (26-4-1, 20 KOs) gained recognition and respect after his latest fight, a 10-rounder on Feb. 27, in Miami. He was knocked down three times early in the match and came back to earn a draw against 6-6, 256-pound Chinese fighter Zhilei Zhang, a silver medalist in the 2008 Olympics.
“With him being an Olympian, he was a lot more poised than I. I got wrapped up in the moment and I felt like the fight was easier in the beginning than I anticipated, so it made me very reckless,” said Forrest. “He was a lot more strategic and standoffish. His game plan coming in was a little bit better than mine.”
DiBella called the Forrest-Zhang encounter “one of the most dramatic fights I ever saw.”
Forrest on Aug. 26 at The Diamond will take on Joe Jones (12-4, nine KOs), of Jersey City, N.J.
Headlining the card will be a 10-round heavyweight bout matching Stephan “Big Shot” Shaw (14-0, 10 KOs), of St. Louis, and Robert Simms (11-3, three KOs), of Saginaw, Mich.
The Flying Squirrels are scheduled to play in Altoona, Pa., on Aug. 26. The boxing ring will be set up near home plate at The Diamond. The evening will begin with amateur fights featuring boxers who are U.S. Marines stationed at North Carolina’s Fort Lejeune. They will lead into the fights involving professionals, including a women’s bout.
“I want people to see good boxing. I want them to experience something they haven’t experienced,” said DiBella. He projects a crowd of about 3,000 at the facility whose capacity is 9,560 without ringside seats. The usual food and drink for Flying Squirrels games will be available, and a DJ will play music through the night.
DiBella said Richmond “does have a history of producing some good fighters, but there hasn’t been a fight card in Richmond since 2008, which is sort of remarkable. And you’ve got to go way, way, way longer than that to find an outdoor fight card.”
Tickets start at $20, and gates will open at 5:30 p.m., with the boxing starting at 6 p.m. If rain postpones the show, it will take place the day after, on Friday, Aug. 27. The event is scheduled to be carried live by FIGHTTV, a streaming service, and will be rebroadcast on other platforms.
