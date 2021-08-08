Newport News heavyweight Jerry Forrest views shot to fight at The Diamond as 'an honor'

A southpaw with the nickname “Slugger” threw out the ceremonial first pitch at the Richmond Flying Squirrels game Friday night.

Before Jerry “Slugger” Forrest delivered a dart to the plate, he stood on the mound and looked around The Diamond, envisioning what he might see on Aug. 26, when the heavyweight from Newport News will fight in “Take Me Out to the Brawl Game.”

The boxing show was lined up by Lou DiBella, known globally as an International Boxing Hall of Fame promoter, and in these parts as the Flying Squirrels president and managing general partner.

“It’s historical. Since the early 1900s, Yankee Stadium had fights, so it’s an honor to be able to fight in a baseball stadium,” said Forrest, a 6-foot-1 237-pounder who graduated from Woodside High School in Newport News. “I’ve fought in a football stadium before, but never a baseball stadium.”

Approximately 10 matches will be followed by a hip-hop show that DiBella referred to as “a mini-concert,” with Furious Five featuring Grandmaster Melle Mel and Scorpio.