NFL commissioner: Dan Snyder remains removed from day-to-day operations

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said Tuesday that Dan Snyder remains uninvolved in the day-to-day operations of the Washington Commanders.

In the days after the completion of the Wilkinson report into alleged sexual misconduct by team executives, Snyder's representatives called The Times-Dispatch and other outlets to emphasize that he was not suspended, that he was only stepping away from day-to-day matters voluntarily.

Goodell seemed to contradict that in his Tuesday statement, indicating that he would need to speak with Snyder before potential reinstatement.

"Dan Snyder has not been involved in day-to-day operations; I don't believe he's been at the facility at all," Goodell said.

Dan Snyder has been spotted at games, but the team has had his wife, Tanya Snyder, handle operations as the team's listed co-CEO.

"Tanya has represented the team," Goodell said of this week's league meeting. "She represented the club here and that will be the case for at least the foreseeable future."

The NFL has opened a second investigation into new allegations of sexual assault leveled against Dan Snyder.

