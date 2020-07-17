Hours after a Washington Post story alleged widespread sexual harrassment among executives at the football team formerly known as the Washington Redskins, the NFL and team owner Dan Snyder both put out statements.
Snyder wrote:
"The behavior described in yesterday's Washington Post article has no place in our franchise or society.
"This story has strengthened my commitment to setting a new culture and standard for our team, a process that began with the hiring of (coach Ron) Rivera earlier this year.
"Beth Wilkinson and her firm are empowered to do a full, unbiased investigation and make any and all requisite recommendations. Upon completion of her work, we will institute new policies and procedures and strengthen our human resources infrastructure to not only avoid these issues in the future but most importantly create a team culture that is respectful and inclusive of all."
The NFL said in its statement:
"These matters as reported are serious, disturbing and contrary to the NFL's values. Everyone in the NFL has the right to work in an environment free from any and all forms of harassment. Washington has engaged outside counsel to conduct a thorough investigation into these allegations. The club has pledged that it will give its full cooperation to the investigator and we expect the club and all employees to do so. We will meet with the attorneys upon the conclusion of their investigation and take any action based on the findings."
Washington coach Ron Rivera, who took the job in January, wrote the following:
"Biggest thing is that we have to move forward from this and make sure everybody understands we have policies that we will follow and that we have an open door policy with no retribution. Plus my daughter works for the team and I sure as hell am not going to allow any of this!
"Dan Snyder brought me here to change culture & create an environment of inclusion among employees. I believe everyone that works for this franchise has a vested interest in our success."
