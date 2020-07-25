The NFL and its players have agreed on all major issues that needed to be resolved before a return to play, paving the way to an on-time opening weekend in September.
What to do with a sharp decrease in revenues was the most important issue on the table, and the solution seems likely to benefit the Washington Football Team.
Unlike other teams pushing to win now, the Football Team has very little long-term money tied up in players, meaning they can weather the upcoming storm and potentially even bring in more talent as a result.
This year’s NFL salary cap is $198.2 million, a number set based on 2019 league revenues (the players receive a set share of NFL revenue, about 47%).
No change will be made to this year’s salaries, with one exception — if games are not played for any reason, players will not be paid. Traditionally, veteran players have their entire salary for the year guaranteed on the first day of the season.
Under the traditional revenue split, next year’s salary cap would plunge to as low as $130 million, because of lost revenue from fans not attending games. That would create chaos for teams that have planned on a steady or rising cap as they sign long-term deals with players.
As a compromise, the NFL has agreed to a minimum cap of $175 million in 2021, and will spread out any financial hit beyond that to future caps, assuming full league revenues return next year.
That number will allow teams to retain most of their players, but it will mean bad news for players entering free agency after this season, since teams won’t have much wiggle room to spend.
In Washington, that could mean opportunity. The team formerly known as the Redskins could have as much as $50 million in cap space, even on the lower number.
That could allow coach Ron Rivera to pick up talented veteran players in what is expected to be a buyer’s market. It’s bad news for pending free agents like offensive lineman Brandon Scherff, who is unlikely to generate much of a bidding war for his services.
That’s the future, though, and right now Rivera still hasn’t had a meeting where his entire team is together in one place — and that won’t be the case for another few weeks.
The training camp reporting date will be July 28, but players must test and quarantine for the first four days to ensure the coronavirus doesn’t make its way into NFL facilities.
The NFL and the players have agreed to a ramp-up period of conditioning, walk-throughs and classroom time after that.
If Friday’s proposal is ratified as expected, the earliest Rivera could get his team on the field would be Aug. 12, which is normally when the team is breaking camp in Richmond.
One difference is that there are no preseason games this year, so the time normally occupied by those will be the primary camp time.
That leaves Washington with about a month to get ready for the Sept. 13 opener against the Philadelphia Eagles. It seems likely to be a rough start to the Rivera era, but if he can weather that turbulence, relief will be on the way in the form of a salary cap that benefits Washington.
