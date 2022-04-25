NFL draft's first round may be low on excitement, but Wash. GM says middle is stacked with talent

ASHBURN - Quarterbacks create excitement in the NFL, and with no can't-miss prospects in Thursday's draft, the first round will be more subdued than usual.

Picking at No. 11, Washington has been linked with the four top wide receiver prospects, to provide an extra weapon for new quarterback Carson Wentz, or one of a handful of talented defensive backs, including Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton.

But for Commanders general manager Martin Mayhew, the real fun could be on Day 2, where he thinks the talent is significantly better than normal.

"There's just a lot of really good, talented players in that middle that haven't been there in the past," Mayhew said on Monday.

"I think there are a couple different things that have been factors: One is the COVID year - a lot of guys came back to school and played one more year. And two is the NIL, where some guys are now staying longer (because they can make endorsement money)."

Right now the Commanders have six picks in the draft, but Mayhew said he expects a lot of movement once the action starts, as teams climb up or down to get their preferred players.

Washington was at the center of that action last year, including a rare trade up to take a long snapper, Michigan's Camaron Cheeseman.

First up is Thursday's first round, though, and coach Ron Rivera rejected the notion that what's going on with the team's top two receivers would have any impact on whether the Commanders would take a first-round receiver.

Star pass catcher Terry McLaurin is in negotiations on a long-term deal expected to be in the $25 million a year range, while Curtis Samuel missed almost all of last season with a variety of injuries, though he is expected to return in 2022.

Ohio State has two of the top four receivers - Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave. The other two present interesting case studies.

Alabama's Jameson Williams may be the draft's most talented player at the position, but he tore his ACL late in the season and is unlikely to be able to participate in offseason workouts this year.

USC's Drake London stands 6-foot-4, and Wentz has historically had success with big receivers.

Adding to the discussion is Rivera's contention that the Commanders are ready to take a step forward this season.

"I think we can be a much better football team than we were last season," he said Monday. "The balance being, obviously, that when guys are ready to play, they'll play. And that's just the way it is."

As for a possible McLaurin extension, Mayhew offered an extension of past remarks, that the team is "excited about the opportunity to have Terry continue with us for a long time, so we're working on that."

He confirmed the two sides have been talking.

Rivera said for his part, he jumped into draft prep right after the season, much earlier than he would have normally.

The reason was the possibility that Washington would need to draft a quarterback with the No. 11 selection. He said he wanted to be thorough in his research of the top signal-callers.

In the end, that was negated by the Wentz trade, but Rivera allowed that there was one rookie who he was intrigued enough by in his research to take in the first round. He didn't share the name.